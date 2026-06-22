Aamir Khan Reveals Wedding Plans With Gauri Spratt, Says He Has Found ‘Peace’

Bollywood star Aamir Khan is preparing to begin a new chapter in his personal life. The actor has confirmed that he will marry his partner Gauri Spratt on July 5, putting an end to months of speculation surrounding their relationship. Unlike the lavish celebrity weddings that often dominate headlines, Aamir says his wedding will be a small and private gathering attended only by family members and a handful of close friends.

Speaking in a recent interview, the actor revealed that the couple has deliberately chosen simplicity over spectacle. The ceremony will reportedly be a registered marriage conducted at home, away from the glare of cameras and social media. The announcement comes at a time when public curiosity surrounding Aamir’s personal life has intensified, particularly after he introduced Gauri to the media earlier this year.

Why Is Aamir Khan Choosing A Private Wedding?

While celebrity weddings often become major media events, Aamir appears determined to keep things low-key. The actor expressed surprise over the intense interest surrounding his marriage plans and questioned why personal milestones of actors often attract more attention than their work. For Aamir, the focus remains on maintaining privacy during a significant moment in his life. He acknowledged that in today’s digital age, keeping personal information away from public view has become increasingly difficult.

Despite the widespread attention, the actor seems intent on celebrating the occasion quietly with those closest to him. The decision is consistent with Aamir’s approach over the years. While he has often been candid during interviews, he has generally preferred to keep his personal relationships away from the spotlight.

Who Is Gauri Spratt And How Did She Meet Aamir Khan?

The story of Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt stretches back much further than many people realise. According to the actor, the two first met roughly 25 years ago. Although they crossed paths early in life, they eventually lost touch and moved in different directions. Years later, they reconnected, and what began as friendship gradually developed into a deeper relationship. The couple kept their relationship largely private until March 2025, when Aamir introduced Gauri to the media during celebrations surrounding his 60th birthday.

That appearance immediately generated headlines and sparked widespread curiosity about the woman who had become an important part of the actor’s life. Since then, the pair have occasionally been seen together in public but have largely avoided turning their relationship into a public spectacle.

What Has Aamir Khan Said About His Relationship?

In recent interviews, Aamir has spoken openly about the peace and stability he has found with Gauri. The actor described himself as fortunate to have met her and suggested that their relationship has brought a renewed sense of happiness to his life. His comments have attracted attention because Aamir has rarely spoken in such personal terms about his relationships in the past.

Friends and industry insiders have also noted that the actor appears content and settled, a sentiment reflected in his recent public appearances. For fans, the candid remarks offer a glimpse into a more personal side of one of India’s most celebrated actors.

A Look Back At Aamir Khan’s Previous Marriages

The upcoming wedding will mark Aamir Khan’s third marriage. The actor was first married to Reena Dutta, with whom he shares two children, Ira Khan and Junaid Khan. The couple separated in 2002 after more than a decade together. Aamir later married filmmaker and producer Kiran Rao in 2005. Their relationship extended beyond personal life into creative collaborations, with the duo working together on several projects over the years. In 2021, Aamir and Kiran announced their separation. Despite ending their marriage, they have remained close and continue to co-parent their son, Azad Rao Khan. Their amicable relationship after separation has often been cited as an example of mutual respect and mature co-parenting within the entertainment industry.

What’s Next For Aamir Khan?

The wedding arrives during a busy phase of Aamir Khan’s career. After spending years carefully selecting projects, the actor continues to remain one of the most influential figures in Indian cinema. His professional choices often generate as much discussion as his personal life, reflecting his enduring popularity across generations.

Yet for the moment, attention is firmly fixed on July 5. As Aamir Khan prepares to marry Gauri Spratt in a private ceremony, the occasion marks more than just another celebrity wedding. It represents a new beginning for an actor who has spent decades in the public eye but continues to value life’s most meaningful moments away from the spotlight. For fans, the story is not merely about a wedding date. It is about a relationship that found its way back after decades and is now heading toward a new milestone.