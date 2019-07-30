Bollywood perfectionist Aamir Khan and Sacred Games 2 star Saif Ali Khan might reunite after eighteen years in Neeraj Pandey film if the dates permit. Currently, both Bollywood A-listers are busy with their upcoming projects.

Dil Chahta Hai stars Aamir Khan and Saif Ai Khan as per reports are all set to reunite on the big screen in Neeraj Pandey’s film after a gap of eighteen years! Neeraj Pandey who last directed the movie Aiyaaray was a dud but is set to make his comeback with a solid script involving Bollywood perfectionist Aamir Khan and Sacred Games 2 star Saif Ali Khan in lead roles.

From Baby to Special 26 to Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Neeraj Pandey has given a series of box office hits and is all set to make his entry into Bollywood after two back to back box office failures. As per reports, Dil Chahta Hai co-stars will reunite for this project if dates permit them. As of now, there is no confirmation as both the stars are extremely busy with their oncoming projects but it truly will be a treat for all movie buffs and Dil Chahta Hai fans to see their stars collaborate again!

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan is in London shooting for his next film Jawaani Jaaneman with Tabu and Alia Furturewala, and will soon return to India for promoting his second sequel of Netflix Indian original series Sacred Games 2 which is set to go on air on independence day August 15, 2019. Whereas, Aamir Khan announced on his birthday that he will be remaking 1994 Hollywood classic film Forrest Gump and is currently working on gaining a few kilos for his role. The movie Laal Singh Chaddha will see Kareena Kapoor collaborating with her 3 Idiots star after many fears. The movie will go on screens this October.

As more confirmation on this special news is awaited let’s see some videos and pictures of their Dil Chahta Hai days!

