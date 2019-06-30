The sequel of Andaz Apna Apna will be created with the two Khans on the board again. Salman Khan and Aamir Khan will be cast in the sequel again. The writer Dilip Shukla has confirmed that the two Khans will work along with the new crew members.

The original Andaz Apna Apna writer Dilip Shukla has confirmed that the two Khans – Salman and Aamir will be the part of the developing project. Dilip Shukla has been bestowed with the responsibility of writing the sequel as well. The writer has penned down the script of Andaz Apna Apna.

Earlier reports were doing rounds that actors including Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan will be cast in the sequel of 1994 classic hit film. Both Ranveer and Varun approached to play Amar and Prem for their comic flair. The writer, who has penned down Bollywood hits like Damini, Anth and Dabangg 1, 2 and others, has revealed that without Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, the sequel will be incomplete. However, he has said that the two actors will work along with three other new cast members. The iconic character of Crime Master Gogo (played by Shakti Kapoor earlier) will also make a comeback with a contemporary actor and his character will be more stylised and modern in the sequel.

Earlier this year, reports were doing rounds that producers Vinay and Priti Sinha are planning to do Andaz Apna Apna. The director Raj Kumar Santoshi will not direct the sequel or remake of the film.

Andaz Apna Apna was directed by Raj Kumar Santoshi starring Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles. In the film, Amar and Prem, the two daydreamers with a common aim of getting rich by marrying a rich heiress, Raveena Bajaj, daughter of the wealthy Ram Gopal Bajaj.

