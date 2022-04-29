Aamir Khan highlighted his mother's 'cute' manner of informing him when she doesn't like one of his films, and revealed her reaction to the upcoming Laal Singh Chaddha. 'Her opinion is quite important to me,' he stated.

Aamir Khan revealed his mother’s reaction to an early cut of his next film Laal Singh Chaddha in an interview. The film is currently being screened for audiences to see what should and shouldn’t be changed, according to Aamir. His mother, on the other hand, was so pleased with how it ended out that she advised him not to make any changes.

On RedFM, the actor was asked who in his family’s opinion mattered the most to him while promoting the first song from the film’s soundtrack, Kahani. He stated that his mother’s viewpoint comes first, and that he consults his children only after consulting her. Ira, his daughter, had joined him for the interview.

He mentioned, “Ammi bohot hi suljha hua response deti hai. Jab cheez unko pasand nahi aati hai toh kehti hai ‘Hatao, yeh kya banaya hai’ (My mother gives well thought-out answers. When she doesn’t like something, she says, ‘Get it away from me, what have you made). She’s very cute in the way she says it.”

Aamir added that his mother was very happy with the way Laal Singh Chaddha turned out and that there was no need to make any further changes.