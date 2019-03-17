Aamir Khan's stated in an Interview that, he does not force his son when it comes to making decisions regarding his career. He said that his elder son is keen to do theatres rather than doing films. Junaid the elder son of Aamir worked as an assistant director on Rajkumar Hirani’s PK movie, but he hasn't given any audition yet for any movie.

Veteran actor Aamir Khan gives a clear statement that his son Junaid is currently more interested in doing theatre and he supports his decision. According to him, he set his son free to take his own decisions and lead his own life. Previously elder son Junaid has worked as an assistant director on Rajkumar Hirani’s PK movie, which featured his own father as a lead.

In an interview, the Thugs of Hindostan actor said that his son is doing all that he wants and Junaid is having an inclination towards theatre rather than films. Aamir’s supportive tone towards Junaid gave a direct hint of his firm faith upon him.

The superstar stated that, if Junaid wants to venture into Bollywood as an actor, then he will have to follow the proper procedure and give satisfactory auditions for his debut. Till date, Junaid hasn’t faced any audition and according to his father, he will only cast his son if he fulfils his conditions.

Aamir Khan expressed the importance of spending time with own’s child and talked about his eight-years-old son Azad, with whom he spent much of his time reading, talking and eating together. As a father, Aamir is too close to his children, and he wants to guide his children’s properly so that they won’t face any difficulties in their upcoming future.

Aamir is one actor who always gets into the skin of his role and makes justice to his films. Aamir Khan started his acting career back in 1973 with Yaadon Ki Barsat which failed to get recognition but later on, the actor got his first national film award for his film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. The actor worked for at least 40 films and made a benchmark in the field of acting. Now, Aamir is all set to come up with his new project which will cast under the banner of his wife Kiran Rao’s Aamir Khan Productions.

