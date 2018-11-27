Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, who recently starred in the film Thugs of Hindostan alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, has ended his silence on the film's failure. In his statement at an event in Mumbai, Aamir stated that he takes full responsibility of the film not working with the audience. He added that while they tried their best to make the film work, somewhere they failed.

With a huge star cast like Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, interesting plot and a massive budget, Thugs of Hindostan was one of the most anticipated films of 2018. However, as soon as the film hit the theatrical screens on the occasion of Diwali, the audience was disappointed to say the least and flooded social media with criticism. Ending his silence on the same, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has stated that he takes full responsibility of the film’s failure.

In his statement at an event in Mumbai, the actor said that he takes full responsibility of the film not being liked by the audience. While they tried their best and did not leave any stone unturned to make the film work, somewhere they failed. Talking about how there were some people who liked the film, Aamir added they were in a minority and most of the people did not Thugs of Hindostan and they do realise it.

With this, Aamir apologised to the audience who turned up to watch the film in theatres with a lot of expectations. He said that he feels really bad that he could not match up to the expectations and entertain them despite him and the team’s best efforts. When the actor was quipped about how is he dealing the film’s failure, he added that he is still trying.

Helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and bankrolled under the banner of Yash Raj Films, Thugs of Hindostan was regarded as one of Bollywood’s most expensive films. Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had earlier revealed the film has garnered an estimated collection of Rs 149.42 crore.

