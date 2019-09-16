Aamir Khan on The Sky Is Pink trailer: Looking at the response to The Sky Is Pink trailer, it seems like another blockbuster is in the making. Riding heavy on emotions and power-packed performances, The film starring Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf has managed to strike a chord with the audience and industry insiders alike. As it manages to rake in impressive reviews after its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has also given a thumbs up to the team of The Sky of Pink.
In his tweet, Aamir expressed that he really liked the trailer of The Sky Is Pink and cannot wait to watch it. Stating that it seems like another fantastic film by Shonali Bose is on its way, Aamir said that he is sure to be wowed by Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim’s performances. The actor also wished Siddharth Roy Kapur all the best on his first Independent film.
Reports say that The Sky Is Pink received a 4-minute standing ovation at the Toronto Film Festival. Even the reviews coming in from Toronto have given the film 4.5 stars. Priyanka Chopra will break her 3 year-long hiatus from Bollywood with The Sky Is Pink. She recently opened up about her decision in an interview. Priyanka said that she was looking for an immersive experience and this was it. Soon after she read the script of The Sky Is Pink, she readily agreed as it had a story she really wanted to tell.
I really liked this trailer. Cant wait to see the movie. Looks like Shonali has made another fantastic film. I am sure Priyanka, Farhan and Zaira's performances in the film will wow us. Sid, wishing you the best for your first independent film!
Love.
a.https://t.co/6cA4ZU755P
— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) September 16, 2019
Along with Priyanka’s comeback, The Sky Is Pink is also in the news for being Zaira Wasim’s last on-screen project. The young actress had recently announced her disassociation from Bollywood in an open statement shared on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
TIFF moments: Having a blast with Pri and press; OMG it’s Kerry Washington and scandalously I selfied; it took 2 ladies with 2 irons and 2 ironing boards to iron my sari. Dhobijee kithe!! Hilarity at the Variety party; Chilling at the Queer brunch with beloved filmmaker sister Fawzia and her partner Andria who heads Inside Out My beloved mentor Kassi Lemons from the Sundance Lab also has a film In the Gala Presentations-Harriet; My sister Indra who has been my plus 1 at every event I’ve ever done in Toronto from even before Amu! Eating eating eating. And counting down to The Sky is Pink Trailer release on Sep 10th. Watch for it people!
View this post on Instagram
#NotmyIndia. It has been two weeks since the unprecedented communication blockade of Jammu and Kashmir. My heart is heavy as the sky is dark over India’s democracy right now. My heart has always ached for the terrible human rights violations in the Valley – right from the times of the Congress government in the 90’s. The disappearances and killing of innocent youth is not new. Nor is the opening of fire on demonstrations. But this government has crossed every line with it’s draconian measures. I want to ask every Indian – every Bengali, Maharashtrian, Gujarati, Tamilian et al – how would you feel if your State was split overnight and converted into a Union Territory? Leave Article 370 aside for a moment and answer that honestly. For me the shock and anger at this unconstitutional act is laced with sorrow at how our own people must be feeling in this part of our country. Feelings we can only imagine – as there is still a blackout! On a personal level I have never known anyone before in the State. But now I have a child there. Zaira Wasim – the heart and soul of The Sky is Pink. I have known her and her family over one year – spent marvelous times with them in both Srinagar and Jammu. I was with them in Jammu just a day before this happened. Zaira was very worried that something terrible was afoot because of the sudden influx of massive troops. I reassured her not dreaming something so draconian and unprecedented could be carried out. And since then I’m besides myself with worry at not being able to reach her. To give her strength at this difficult time. To wish them Eid Mubarak. I’m sure they couldn’t celebrate it. We parted with the promise to stay in touch every day. Echoing a promise she and her brother make to each other in the film in a brilliantly acted and moving scene. But I can’t reach my baby right now. #NotmyIndia
View this post on Instagram
Thrilled to announce that The Sky is Pink will have it’s world premier at TIFF as one of 20 Gala presentations- the only Asian film this year in the Galas. The BEST most special and miraculous part is that this – the World premier – will take place on September 13, Ishan’s deathday. It’s a clear sign from him that he’s fully with his Mum and has blessed this film right from the start. In fact it was last year on his birthday that the making of the film started as on that day I woke up in LA to a message that PC loved the script and wanted to meet me. With Ishan and Aisha (Chaudhary) above and a fantastic cast and crew below – we turned the sky pink. 😃
Scheduled for a theatrical release on October 11, 2019, The Sky is Pink has managed to generate a lot of buzz around itself ahead of its release and will surely make it to the audience’s anticipated list of films. The film has been directed by Shonali Bose and bankrolled under the banner of RSVP movies, Roy Kapur Films and Purple Pebble Pictures.