Aamir Khan on The Sky Is Pink trailer: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has praised the trailer of upcoming film The Sky Is Pink. In his tweet, Aamir has mentioned that he really liked the trailer and is sure that the performances of Priyanka, Farhan and Zaira will impress everyone.

Aamir Khan on The Sky Is Pink trailer: Looking at the response to The Sky Is Pink trailer, it seems like another blockbuster is in the making. Riding heavy on emotions and power-packed performances, The film starring Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf has managed to strike a chord with the audience and industry insiders alike. As it manages to rake in impressive reviews after its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has also given a thumbs up to the team of The Sky of Pink.

In his tweet, Aamir expressed that he really liked the trailer of The Sky Is Pink and cannot wait to watch it. Stating that it seems like another fantastic film by Shonali Bose is on its way, Aamir said that he is sure to be wowed by Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim’s performances. The actor also wished Siddharth Roy Kapur all the best on his first Independent film.

Reports say that The Sky Is Pink received a 4-minute standing ovation at the Toronto Film Festival. Even the reviews coming in from Toronto have given the film 4.5 stars. Priyanka Chopra will break her 3 year-long hiatus from Bollywood with The Sky Is Pink. She recently opened up about her decision in an interview. Priyanka said that she was looking for an immersive experience and this was it. Soon after she read the script of The Sky Is Pink, she readily agreed as it had a story she really wanted to tell.

I really liked this trailer. Cant wait to see the movie. Looks like Shonali has made another fantastic film. I am sure Priyanka, Farhan and Zaira's performances in the film will wow us. Sid, wishing you the best for your first independent film!

Love.

a.https://t.co/6cA4ZU755P — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) September 16, 2019

Along with Priyanka’s comeback, The Sky Is Pink is also in the news for being Zaira Wasim’s last on-screen project. The young actress had recently announced her disassociation from Bollywood in an open statement shared on Instagram.

Scheduled for a theatrical release on October 11, 2019, The Sky is Pink has managed to generate a lot of buzz around itself ahead of its release and will surely make it to the audience’s anticipated list of films. The film has been directed by Shonali Bose and bankrolled under the banner of RSVP movies, Roy Kapur Films and Purple Pebble Pictures.

