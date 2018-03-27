Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan has reportedly shown his interest in essaying the role of spiritual guru Bhagwan Rajneesh aka Osho. Kapoor & Sons filmmaker Shakun Batra is apparently penning a script based on the life of the spiritual guru for a web series to be aired to an International streaming platform. If the latest reports are to be believed, Alia Bhatt has also liked the script but it is not confirmed whether she will be a part of the project or not.

Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan, who is known to be on a look-out for interesting scripts like Secret Superstar, Dangal and his latest Thugs of Hindostan, is reportedly interested in essaying the role of spiritual guru Bhagwan Rajneesh aka Osho. According to a latest report by DNA, Filmmaker Shakun Batra is penning a script for a web-series based on the life of the spiritual guru and it has caught the interest was none other than Aamir. Apparently, the show will be streamed on an international streaming channel and may happen before his dream project Mahabharata starts.

A source close to a leading daily revealed, “Everyone knows what a great sense of script Aamir has. When he got to know about this one, it immediately piqued his interest. In fact, he is said to have visited Los Angeles, USA, to meet the officials of the streaming channel. This is definitely an important development.” Revealing further details about the project, the source added that Alia Bhatt, who has worked with the filmmaker before in Kapoor &Sons, also liked the script.

“She, too, has loved it. It’s not known whether she will be a part of the project, but she believes it’s a great script,” the source added. Talking about Mahabharata, Aamir had earlier said, “My dream project is to make the Mahabharata but I’m afraid of starting the project as I know it will consume at least 15-20 years of my life. My favourite character is Karna, but I don’t know if I’ll be able to play him due to my physique. I may just have to play Krishna. I also liked the character of Arjun. He was the only person who asked Krishna why he must kill his own people.”

