Aamir Khan ringed in his 54th birthday on Thursday, March 14, 2019. During the birthday celebration, Aamir Khan spoke about his upcoming film project which is an official adaption of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. Directed by Secret Superstar, Advait Chandan, the film is titled as Lal Singh Chaddha.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan celebrated his 54th birthday. During the birthday celebration, Aamir Khan also opened up about his upcoming film project. which is the official adaption of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. Directed by Secret Superstar, Advait Chandan, the film is titled as, Lal Singh Chaddha. Through this movie, Viacom and Aamir Khan Productions are coming together. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also took To Twitter to share the same news. Mr. Perfectionist has time and again proved his phenomenal acting skills in several movies. On the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in Thugs Of Hindostan featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. A disappointed Aamir Khan also accepted the poor performance of the Thugs of Hindostan. On being asked about the comparison of Aamir Khan with Tom Hanks.

Aamir Khan said that probably our eyes and energy level is similar. He further added that he had tried getting the rights of Forest Gump adaptation for 8 years. He goes on to reveal that the shooting of the film will primarily take place in North India. He said that the team is currently on a recce, but it will be in India, Punjab, all the Northside.

IT'S OFFICIAL… Aamir Khan announces his next film on his birthday today… Aamir in and as #LalSinghChaddha… Directed by Advait Chandan [director of #SecretSuperstar]… Written by Atul Kulkarni… Produced by Aamir Khan Productions… Viacom18 presentation. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 14, 2019

Released in 1994, based on a 1986 novel, the Forrest Gump starred Robin Wright, Gary Sinise, Mykelti Williamson, and Sally Field. The film is based on a kind-hearted man who witnesses and influences several defining historical events in the 20th century in the United States.

After the press meet, Mid-Day report revealed that Aamir will be leaving for North Ireland to attend the Belfast Film Festival. While we wait for more on the star cast and picturisation, here’s wishing the superstar a Happy Birthday.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QyUkwodWdCE

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More