Aamir Khan To Produce Documentary On President Droupadi Murmu: All You Need To Know

Aamir Khan Productions has decided to launch its own slate of socially responsible non-fiction films. Its first project is going to be a top-notch documentary about the remarkable life and rise through politics of Droupadi Murmu, who became the 15th President of India. The film will combine the highest level of data with ultra-local reconstructions in order to tell a story of one’s journey to becoming a head of state.

Why is Aamir Khan making this documentary?

The production company has a history of investing in socially aware films and documentaries driven by compelling stories, which highlight human lives and their struggles. The studio has earned itself an enviable track record for creating stories which highlight issues of human struggle and social change, from the film Taare Zameen Par to the satire in Laapataa Ladies. Moving into a politically charged biography opens up a number of issues that the production company can join the current conversation about.

Who is directing the Droupadi Murmu documentary?

The documentary is being directed by the renowned film-maker and author Svati Chakravarty Bhatkal. This production will be a significant artistic collaboration since this will be the first time in many years that Bhatkal is directing a production under the banner following the successful 2019 documentary anthology Rubaru Roshni. Being known for his ability to craft stories that resonate with humanistic and empathic sensitivity, Bhatkal’s style of storytelling relies very much on the exploration of human emotions.

What aspects of Droupadi Murmu’s life will it cover?

The upcoming documentary is going to be made in such a way that President Murmu’s life will be traced throughout different stages of life, both professional and personal. It is going to describe not only the early life and childhood of President Murmu spent in a modest tribal village, but also her first job experiences, which included her work as a school teacher in Rairangpur. However, besides her career progression, which included her entering the field of politics in the state of Odisha, serving as a minister, and being appointed as the Governor of Jharkhand, the documentary is going to focus on her personal difficulties.

Where has the documentary been filmed?

For total realism and authenticity, the production skipped over the artificial set up in Mumbai and went straight into the setting of the narrative. Several scenes of the documentary have already been filmed on location at President Murmu’s native village in the Mayurbhanj region of Odisha. For the dramatic sections of the documentary, the filmmakers have chosen a grass roots method of going about the production process and have cast the people from the village along with regional theatre performers for different periods of her life.

Why is this project significant?

This is a landmark project in terms of representation on the world screen, and one that explores the implications of President Murmu’s unprecedented rise for women, tribal people, and under-represented minorities in modern-day India. The fact that a film has been made about how an ordinary schoolteacher has managed to reach the highest office in Rashtrapati Bhavan is a sign of inspiration and progress. As far as cinema is concerned, it also reflects a paradigm shift in a big Bollywood production company because it chooses to make high-quality non-fiction political biopics via grassroots-level filmmaking.

President Droupadi Murmu documentary release date

Though the documentary is progressing well in all its production stages and has already completed most of the filming processes at ground level in Odisha, there is very little information about when exactly the movie would be released. Officially, neither the date nor even any tentative schedule has been disclosed by the production company. Considering the nature of the film wherein there is an extensive use of actual interviews and archive footage with post-production work on fictional parts of the movie, a release schedule will be expected later during production.

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