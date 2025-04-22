Aamir Khan To Produce Mahabharat, Not Act: Exclusive Details On The Project

Aamir Khan’s vision of bringing the Mahabharat to the silver screen has been a topic of speculation for years. The idea has surfaced in conversations multiple times, only to disappear without much progress—until now.

The Epic Journey Begins

In a recent interaction with The Hollywood Reporter, Aamir opened up about the status of the much-anticipated project. “I’m hoping to start work on [it] this year,” he said, confirming that the long-dormant dream is finally starting to take shape.

The actor shared that the adaptation will be vast in scale and split into multiple parts, drawing inspiration from franchises like The Lord of the Rings. However, it’s still in the early development phase.

“It will take a while because the writing process will take a few years,” he explained, emphasizing the time and effort being invested in creating a detailed and faithful narrative.

No Decision Yet on Acting Role

When it comes to appearing on-screen, Aamir hasn’t made up his mind. He’s more focused on assembling the right cast for the epic.

“We’ll see who we should cast based on who’s appropriate for which part,” he said, suggesting that performance suitability will take precedence over star power.

On the direction front, Aamir expressed caution. He doesn’t see himself directing the entire saga alone, especially given the magnitude of the story.

“I don’t think you can tell the Mahabharat in one film, so it will be multiple films. I am looking at the large scale,” he said. He also hinted at bringing in other filmmakers. “It’s too early to say, but we may need multiple directors.”

What’s Next for Aamir Khan?

Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022, a film that unfortunately didn’t meet box office expectations.

He is now prepping for Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual successor to his acclaimed 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. This new project, directed by RS Prasanna, reunites him with Darsheel Safary and stars Genelia Deshmukh in a prominent role.

While the release date for Sitaare Zameen Par is still under wraps, fans are eager to see Aamir return to a narrative that tugs at the heartstrings.

