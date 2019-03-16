Dangal star Aamir Khan says that he will quit acting when he decides to indulge himself in full-fledged film making. The actor, singer, producer, songwriter, and a television host has backed films like Lagaan, Jane Tu Yaja Jaane Na, Peepli Live, Dhobi Ghat, Delhi Belly, Talaah, Dangal, Secret Superstar and Tare Zameen Par.

Perfectionist Aamir Khan recently in an interview with a leading daily said that filmmaking excites him but currently he wants to focus on acting but when he decides to turn full-fledged filmmaker he will quit acting! The 54-year-old actor who made his directorial debut with Taare Zameen Par has been in love with filmmaking since then.

Actor, producer and soon to be director has backed films like Lagaan, Jane Tu Yaja Jaane Na, Peepli Live, Dhobi Ghat, Delhi Belly, Talaah, Dangal, Secret Superstar and Tare Zameen Par. The actor further on said that I support films with a good script and making a profit is not my agenda.

Aamir Khan started his acting career back in 1973 with Yaadon Ki Barsat but didn’t bag recognition until 1988. The movie which bagged him his first national film award was Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. And since then the superstar has worked in more than 40 films, has even featured in three television shows and even sung a few songs!

Some of the hit movies of the superstar are- Raakh, Love love Love, Awwal Number, Tum Mere Ho, Dil, Deewana Mujh Sa Nahin, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Daulat Ki Jung, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Aatank Hi Aatank, Akele Hum Akele Tum, Raja Hindustani, Ghulam, Ishq and various others.

