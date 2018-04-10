Aamir is known to be a perfectionist and takes his own time to choose films. He was approached by Mogul, and in turn, the actor asked the filmmakers to work around a few changes in the script. The makers have been meeting up with Aamir constantly with fresh changes, and Aamir has liked it. He might now act on it, said sources.

Gulshan Kumar biopic, Mogul has been in abuzz in the town. Bhushan Kumar from T-Series wanted to make a movie of the life of his father. Although, Akshay Kumar was supposed to be a part of the movie but he unceremoniously dropped the film and returned the signing amount. Kumar is approaching the superstar Aamir Khan for playing the role of Gulshan Kumar. Not just acting, Mr. Perfect of Bollywood can also co-produce Mogul. It will be produced by Sudesh Kumari, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Vikram Gondaliya, it will be directed by Subhash Kapoor.

Although there is no official announcement of Aamir signing the movie but there are reports that the actor is keen on taking up the project. As per the sources, “Aamir is known to be a perfectionist and takes his own time to choose films. He was approached by Mogul, and in turn, the actor asked the filmmakers to work around a few changes in the script. The makers have been meeting up with Aamir constantly with fresh changes, and Aamir has liked it. He might now act in it.”

Thugs of Hindostan is rising among the fans, the superstar has confirmed that the film shooting will be completed by the end of March. Co-starring with Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the film takes a fictional take on Philip Meadows Taylor’s 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug.

