Aamir Khan recently visited Rishi Kapoor is New York and Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share the pictures. There are a lot of rumours that the hardworking actor Rishi Kapoor is suffering from Cancer but there is no confirmation. Not only Aamir Khan but actor like Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre and Anupam Kher also visited Rishi Kapoor's place in New York.

Sometime back, the hardworking actor Rishi Kapoor took to his official Twitter handle to share the shocking news of going to the US for some medical reason. However there was a lot of speculation that Rishi Kapoor is suffering from Cancer, but there is no confirmation on this fact. This rumour caught fire when Neetu Kapoor quoted in one of her posts that Hope cancer just remains a zodiac sign in future. As per reports, the actor is visited by many of his friends and recently Aamir Khan was snapped spending some good time with the veteran actor. Neetu took to her official Instagram handle to share an adorable picture of Aamir Khan with Rishi Kapoor. She further appreciated Aamir Khan for his lovely time and further called him a Superstar.

Sometime back, a report said that Rishi Kapoor will recover soon, the actor also quoted that if God allows him, he will be back to India but till that time he needs a lot of patience to undergo the procedure. It is not only Aamir Khan who shared his love with the actor, earlier to this actor like Anupam Kher, Priyanka Chopra and Sonali Bendre also visited Rishi at his place and like this time Neetu also shared the pictures of the various get-togethers. In December, Alia and Ranbir also went to New York to spend some family time their parents and shared adorable pictures on the Internet. Rishi and Aamir have also worked together on-screen in films like Damini and Fanaa and together they both share a good bond.

