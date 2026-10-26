Aamir Khan Was The First Target Before Tiger Shroff In Shooting Case? Here’s Why Shooters Allegedly Switched

Aamir Khan was allegedly the initial target of the shooters accused of opening fire at Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai on October 18, according to a new report citing police sources. The accused reportedly changed their plans after conducting reconnaissance near Aamir’s residence and finding it difficult to approach the actor.

According to The Indian Express, which cited police sources familiar with the investigation, the alleged shooters spent weeks monitoring the area around Aamir’s residence before shifting their focus to Tiger. Investigators suspect that the alleged plan involving Aamir may have been connected to threats he received earlier this year, although the motive remains under investigation.

The latest revelation adds a new dimension to the case, which initially drew attention after the firing incident near a football ground in Mumbai’s Juhu area.

Why Did The Shooters Allegedly Switch From Aamir Khan To Tiger Shroff?

According to the report, the alleged shooters arrived in Mumbai from Haryana on September 20 and conducted reconnaissance near Aamir’s residence at least three times during their stay. Police sources said the accused found that Aamir was frequently away for film shoots or remained inside his home for extended periods. They allegedly concluded that approaching him would be difficult and subsequently shifted their attention to Tiger.

The report further stated that the alleged shooters considered Tiger more accessible because he regularly visited a football ground in Juhu on Sundays. By early October, they had reportedly decided to target Tiger instead. The accused also allegedly moved their accommodation closer to the area where the actor regularly played football.

These details have emerged from police sources cited in the report and form part of an ongoing investigation. The alleged target-selection process has not been established through a public judicial finding.

What Happened In The Tiger Shroff Shooting Case?

On October 18, two men allegedly opened fire at Tiger’s car near Pushpa Narsee Park in Mumbai’s Juhu area. The actor escaped unhurt, while his driver and a bystander were injured in the incident. The shooting triggered an investigation into the alleged attackers, their movements in Mumbai and the people suspected of helping them. Investigators have been examining possible links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and the role of alleged handlers. According to The Indian Express, police sources said the alleged shooters had initially been instructed to target Aamir. An officer quoted in the report said investigators suspected that the alleged plan could be linked to a threat issued against the actor earlier this year.

However, the investigation is ongoing, and the reported connection between the earlier threat and the shooting case remains a suspicion rather than a conclusively established motive.

Were Other Bollywood Actors Also Under Surveillance?

The investigation has also brought other Bollywood celebrities into the picture. Earlier reporting by The Indian Express said the accused had visited buildings where Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh reside while staying in Mumbai. At that stage, investigators were still examining whether the visits were part of a deliberate target-selection exercise or whether the accused had visited the locations for other reasons.

Subsequent reporting has added details about the alleged initial plan involving Aamir and the reported shift to Tiger. Police are continuing to investigate the suspected roles of the accused and their alleged associates. The latest claims offer a possible explanation for why Tiger became the target of the October 18 attack. However, the precise motive, the alleged instructions given to the shooters and the roles of those suspected of directing the operation remain matters for investigators to establish.

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