Actor-producer Aamir Khan who has given us blockbusters like Dangal and PK, is now shattering China's Box Office with his latest film Secret Superstar which released in China last week. The film has now earned a massive amount of Rs 264.62 crore in China in just six days of its release.

Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar which also features Dangal fame Zairma Wasim has been performing exceptionally well at the China Box Office. The film, which minted Rs 43 crore in China on the opening day, has now collected Rs 264.62 crore in merely six days. Secret Superstar also broke Aamir Khan’s previous film Dangal’s collection in China as the film collected a whooping amount of Rs 200 crore in just four days of its release. Secret Superstar opened to positive reviews back in October. The film features Aamir in an extended cameo and has already made Rs 193 crore worldwide. It recently received nine nominations at the Filmfare Awards.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Secret Superstar’s opening day numbers exceeded those of Dangal. The film, starring Zaira Wasim in the central role, has minted Rs 264.62 crore on the sixth day of its release. “#SecretSuperstar continues to work wonders in China… Week 1 should close at $ 45 million+, which is SPLENDID…Fri $ 6.90 mn, Sat $ 10.55 mn, Sun $ 9.90 mn, Mon $ 5.02 mn, Tue $ 4.88 mn, Wed $ 4.41 mn, Total: $ 41.66 million [₹ 264.61 cr],” tweeted Taran Adarsh. Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar not only managed to collect more money in just two days of its release in China than it ever could in India, it has also overpowered the collection of Aamir’s previous film, Dangal. While the sports biopic had achieved phenomenal success in the country, seems like Secret Superstar will set new records and shatter the previous records.

Secret Superstar has been written and directed by Advait Chandan and has been produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. The film tells the coming-of-age story of a teenage girl who aspires to be a singer and deals with themes including feminism and domestic violence.