Aamir Khan's Birthday: Veteran actor turned 54 today, The Thugs of Hindostan actor will be heading towards abroad at Northern Ireland after cutting his birthday cake with the media. He will be attending the ongoing Belfast Film Festival, which promotes a diverse and dynamic programme of film events throughout the year.

Multi-talented actor Aamir Khan is celebrating his birthday today, as he turns 54. Delivering box-office hit films like 3 idiots, Tareen Zameen Par, Rang De Basanti, Dangal, Lagaan and many more the subgenre actor proved his potentiality in various fields. Aamir who usually celebrates his birthday by cutting cakes with the media at his Bandra home now headed to Northern Ireland, where he will be attending the ongoing Belfast Film Festival. According to reports, Aamir will be heading towards abroad after cutting his birthday cake with the media.

Nitizens, are flooding the whole social media by knitting best wishes to their charmer. Counting the achievements and recalling all the success stories of Aamir, fan’s are wishing him all the luck for his upcoming future. The actor, who is well known for his excellent acting skills nailed each bit his character in all his movies.

Happy Birthday To One of the Most hardworking, passionate & best actor of Indian Cinema.

Box office king.!! @aamir_khan #HappyBirthdayAamirKhan pic.twitter.com/iMSeu3gwye — Shubham Jat (@shubhamjat_) March 14, 2019

Thank you For Entertaining So long & Giving us these classics

Waiting for your next Project ! @aamir_khan #HappyBirthdayAamirKhan pic.twitter.com/aHBgeCg9Ng — ANKIT (@Ankitaker2) March 13, 2019

On the work front, Aamir is helming Rubaru Roshni, a television film which he described as being very brooding in nature. The film is based upon forgiveness and talks about the Khalistan movement, which was at its crest during 1984, and the November 2008 terror attack on Mumbai. Talking about Aamir’s multi-starter movie Thugs of Hindostan co-starring Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh which failed to fulfil the expectations of the fan’s. But Aamir is all set to come up with his new project which will cast under the banner of his wife Kiran Rao’s Aamir Khan Productions.

We wish Aamir, all good luck for his upcoming future as well as for his upcoming movies.

