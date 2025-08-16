Aamir Khan’s Brother Faissal Khan Cuts Ties With Family, ‘I Will Not Claim Any Maintenance From My Brother’

Faissal Khan has announced his decision to cut off relations with his family altogether, creating such a ruckus that it has thrown the media and his supporters worldwide in a debate. Faissal shockingly stated he would no longer stay at Aamir’s home, nor would he accept money from Aamir, for he had suffered years of torture. An explosive family feud has captured the imagination of fans and media alike, and the whole affair has unfolded against the backdrop of decades of family tension.

Faisal Khan’s Allegations: Locked Up and Medicated

Issues related to Faissal go back to 2005–2007 when he alleged that he was subjected to medication without his consent and kept in house arrest at Aamir’s home in Mumbai. He states that his family members, including Aamir, identified him as a schizophrenic and alleged a danger to society. However, the wounds are still fresh as Faissal claimed that his family slandered him in August 2025.

Now, he finally set himself free and as per the reports of Bollywood Bubble, he shared, “I, Faissal Khan, have from the date hereof severed all ties, familial as well as in estate, with my family members, the names whereof are more particularly described in the Schedule hereunder written. All persons are required to take note that on and from the date hereof I shall not be known as forming part of the family of my late father Tahir Husain or my mother Zeenat Tahir Husain, or any other family member more particularly described in the Schedule hereunder written, and I shall not be entitled to any rights arising out of the estate of either of them or liable for any liability arising out of the estate of either of them.”

A Strained Sibling Bond and Career Struggles

Faissal’s first directorial project, Faactory, released in 2021, which he stated was made against Aamir’s wish, shows the continued rift in their relationship. After a brief patching up at Aamir’s daughter wedding in 2024, things have considerably sour now.

And as of now the siblings bond is done finally done, as Faisal declared that he is no more residing in his brother’s residence and won’t take any allowance or maintenance from his side.

“All persons are required to take note that my decision to sever all ties with my family members has been arrived at after very carefully I consideration on my part and in view of the unfortunate past events as under.”

An unfortunate and high-profile family feud, combining deeply personal betrayal and a larger public drama, continues to rule the newspaper headlines as fans speculate on what will happen to the Khan legacy.

