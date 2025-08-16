LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Aamir Khan’s Brother Faissal Khan Cuts Ties With Family, ‘I Will Not Claim Any Maintenance From My Brother’

Aamir Khan’s Brother Faissal Khan Cuts Ties With Family, ‘I Will Not Claim Any Maintenance From My Brother’

Aamir Khan has put himself in hot waters after his brother Faissal Khan, dramatically cuts off ties with the family. Spilling tea on a long-continuing ugly family feud, is this the end of Khan siblings? Here's what Faissal declared!

Aamir Khan’s Brother Faissal Khan Cuts Ties in Explosive Family Feud
Aamir Khan’s Brother Faissal Khan Cuts Ties in Explosive Family Feud

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 16, 2025 20:55:51 IST

Faissal Khan has announced his decision to cut off relations with his family altogether, creating such a ruckus that it has thrown the media and his supporters worldwide in a debate. Faissal shockingly stated he would no longer stay at Aamir’s home, nor would he accept money from Aamir, for he had suffered years of torture. An explosive family feud has captured the imagination of fans and media alike, and the whole affair has unfolded against the backdrop of decades of family tension.

Faisal Khan’s Allegations: Locked Up and Medicated

Issues related to Faissal go back to 2005–2007 when he alleged that he was subjected to medication without his consent and kept in house arrest at Aamir’s home in Mumbai. He states that his family members, including Aamir, identified him as a schizophrenic and alleged a danger to society.  However, the wounds are still fresh as Faissal claimed that his family slandered him in August 2025.

Now, he finally set himself free and as per the reports of Bollywood Bubble, he shared, “I, Faissal Khan, have from the date hereof severed all ties, familial as well as in estate, with my family members, the names whereof are more particularly described in the Schedule hereunder written. All persons are required to take note that on and from the date hereof I shall not be known as forming part of the family of my late father Tahir Husain or my mother Zeenat Tahir Husain, or any other family member more particularly described in the Schedule hereunder written, and I shall not be entitled to any rights arising out of the estate of either of them or liable for any liability arising out of the estate of either of them.”

A Strained Sibling Bond and Career Struggles

Faissal’s first directorial project, Faactory, released in 2021, which he stated was made against Aamir’s wish, shows the continued rift in their relationship. After a brief patching up at Aamir’s daughter wedding in 2024, things have considerably sour now. 

And as of now the siblings bond is done finally done, as Faisal declared that he is no more residing in his brother’s residence and won’t take any allowance or maintenance from his side.

 “All persons are required to take note that my decision to sever all ties with my family members has been arrived at after very carefully I consideration on my part and in view of the unfortunate past events as under.”

An unfortunate and high-profile family feud, combining deeply personal betrayal and a larger public drama, continues to rule the newspaper headlines as fans speculate on what will happen to the Khan legacy.

Also Read: #ASKSRK: Shah Rukh Khan Confirms His Cameo In Son Aryan Khan’s Ba***ds Of Bollywood: It’s Very Entertaining

Tags: aamir khanBollywood controversyfaissal khan

RELATED News

F1: The Movie Finally Drops on OTT – Check Release Date, Platform & Streaming Details
Sunjay Kapur’s Sister Dubs Karisma Kapoor As ‘A Good Mother’ Amid Rs 30,000 Crore Family Feud
Sarah Jessica Parker Claps Back At And Just Like That Hate-Watchers, ‘I Don’t Really Care’
From K-Pop To MLB: BTS V’s First Pitch At Dodgers Game, Crashes Ticket Servers
Coolie OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Rajinikanth’s Action Thriller? Here’s What We Know

LATEST NEWS

Israel: IDF Says Armed Terrorist Cell Eliminated In This Key Area, All You Need To Know
Gold And Silver Price Today: Yellow Metal Rates Climb As Geopolitical Tensions Ease- Check Prices In Your City
Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out on Kareem Hunt’s Return: ‘One Bad Choice Doesn’t Define You’
Vladimir Putin’s Russia Wants This Key Ukrainian Region For Peace Deal: Here’s Why It Matters
ECI Publishes Names Of 65 Lakh People Deleted From Draft Electoral Rolls, Direct Link To Check
Russia Strikes on Kharkiv Leaves One Child Dead, Seventeen Injured
Inside NBA Star Hassan Whiteside’s USD 15.8 Million Miami Waterfront Mansion Now Up for Sale
Opposition Boycott Special Parliament Session On Shubhanshu Shukla in Lok Sabha, Shashi Tharoor On X
Why INDIA Bloc Plans To Move Impeachment Motion Against CEC?
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Arrives In Washington For White House Talks With Trump, Says ‘Strong Desire To End…’
Aamir Khan’s Brother Faissal Khan Cuts Ties With Family, ‘I Will Not Claim Any Maintenance From My Brother’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Aamir Khan’s Brother Faissal Khan Cuts Ties With Family, ‘I Will Not Claim Any Maintenance From My Brother’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Aamir Khan’s Brother Faissal Khan Cuts Ties With Family, ‘I Will Not Claim Any Maintenance From My Brother’
Aamir Khan’s Brother Faissal Khan Cuts Ties With Family, ‘I Will Not Claim Any Maintenance From My Brother’
Aamir Khan’s Brother Faissal Khan Cuts Ties With Family, ‘I Will Not Claim Any Maintenance From My Brother’
Aamir Khan’s Brother Faissal Khan Cuts Ties With Family, ‘I Will Not Claim Any Maintenance From My Brother’

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?