It seems like same as Aamir Khan, his daughter Ira Khan also prefers not to socialise much on the Internet. Recently, the star kid is garnering attention for one of her Instagram post where she has accepted her relationship with Musician Mishaal Kirpalani. It all happened when Ira started with Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, where a fan asked the star kid whether she is dating someone.

Answering the same, Ira replied the fans with a picture of her hugging Mishaal on a red carpet. Moreover, she further tagged Mishaal in her story as well. This is not the first time, the two often shares adorable pictures on social media. The story doesn’t end here, Mishaal Instagram account is also filled with lovely pictures of the duo.

On Ira’s birthday, Mishaal also shared a series of pictures with Ira and captioned it beautifully. Earlier to this, Ira was making news for her tattoo pictures on Instagram. Earlier she had got belly piercing and recently she got inked with an arm tattoo.

Talking about Aamir Khan relationship with his kids, Aamir in an interview revealed that in order to prove himself in his career and in the race of life he many times neglected his family members especially his Ammy and he doesn’t want to repeat his mistake again in his life. So no matter how busy he is, he takes out enough time for his kids especially his son Azad. Moreover, he has also scheduled 6 to 8 pm for his kids with his wife Kiran.

