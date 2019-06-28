Ira Khan, Mishaal Kirpalani: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan recently shares a post in which she is getting cozy with her boyfriend Mishaal Kirpalani, The duo definitely sets a major couple goal. According to the reports currently, Ira has no plans to debut in films.

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira khan recently opens up about her relationship with music artist Mishaal Kirpalani and recently on her Instagram handle she shares a lovey-dovey video with her boyfriend. The duo in a video can be seen doing a romantic ball dance and just after the dance the couple tightly hugged each other, Ira captioned the video, she wants to dance with him #dance #slowdance #thirdwheel #love #squishies #karaoke.

In the video, Ira’s fashion style definitely sets the summer trend by wearing yellow color top and green shots, whereas his boyfriend wore a white shirt with a black pant, the couple really looks good together and gives a major couple goal. On the post-Ira fans wrote love comments and blessed the couple.

Fans showed their love by writing adorable comments like Damn cute, adorable couple, How have you always been the queen of ballroom dancing and many more,watch the video below:

Ira confirmed all the rumors about her relationship with Mishaal Kirpalani by posting a photo with him and a few weeks later Ira posted another picture in which Mishaal is celebrating Ira’s birthday. Another photo of these lovebirds breaks the internet in which Mishaal kisses on Ira’s forehead, to this Ira captioned ‘hope his spring break was sunny and smiley which of course she piled onto and tagged her boyfriend @mishaalkirpalani.

