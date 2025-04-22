Home
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Live Tv
  Aamir Khan's Dream Project, Mahabharat To Bring In Multiple Filmmakers

After years of speculation and silence, Aamir Khan has once again stirred anticipation by confirming that his long-envisioned adaptation of the Mahabharat is finally in motion.

After years of speculation and silence, Aamir Khan has once again stirred anticipation by confirming that his long-envisioned adaptation of the Mahabharat is finally in motion. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor revealed that work on the epic will likely begin this year, though it remains in its early stages.

Aamir described the project as one of his greatest aspirations—comparable in ambition to The Lord of the Rings series. He clarified that the film won’t be a single installment but a series of films, owing to the vast scale and complexity of the Mahabharat. “The writing alone will take years,” he said, highlighting the meticulous effort being poured into the scripting process.

While the actor has not yet decided if he’ll take on a role in the series himself, he stressed the importance of casting each character appropriately. “It’s not about me—it’s about who fits which part,” he explained.

Given the magnitude of the project, Aamir is also cautious about directing it himself. “We may need multiple directors,” he said, suggesting a collaborative approach to bring the epic to life.

Current Projects and What Lies Ahead

On the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), which failed to strike a chord with audiences. He is now preparing for Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual successor to Taare Zameen Par (2007). Directed by RS Prasanna and co-starring Genelia Deshmukh and Darsheel Safary, the film is expected to carry forward Aamir’s signature emotional storytelling.

While a release date for Sitaare Zameen Par is yet to be announced, fans are now equally invested in watching how the Mahabharat project unfolds—perhaps the most ambitious cinematic undertaking of Aamir Khan’s career.

