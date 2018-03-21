Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Thugs of Hindostan, will soon start working on his dream projct—Mahabharata, which will be the biggest Indian film till date as according to reports it will be made on a huge budget of Rs 1000 crore. According to the latest reports, business tycoon Mukesh Ambani will co-produce the megastar’s dream project Mahabharat which would be a 5-movie series. According to Mid-Day, Ambani, who has previously invested in many entertainment companies has now decided to co-produce Aamir Khan’s Mahabharata

Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan, who is known for getting under the skin of his characters, is working on his dream project—Mahabharata, besides shooting for his upcoming film Thugs Of Hindostan. The actor, who says that making Mahabharata is his most ambitious project till date, wants it to be India’s best film by far. He wants to make it into a franchise that is made on a grand scale like Hollywood series like Harry Potter, Game of Thrones. However, in order to make a film on such a large scale and making sure that it should be a visual treat to the eyes, they need a massive budget as well.

According to the latest reports, business tycoon Mukesh Ambani will co-produce the megastar’s dream project Mahabharat which would be a 5-movie series. According to Mid-Day, Ambani, who has previously invested in many entertainment companies has now decided to co-produce Aamir Khan’s Mahabharata. It was earlier reported that The Mahabharata series will be made on a budget of Rs 1,000 crore, making it the biggest film in India. This might mark Mukesh Ambani’s regular involvement in film production. The first movie of the series would be directed by Advait Chandan, who had recently directed the much talked about film Secret Superstar for Aamir Khan Productions.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan’s film Thugs of Hindostan, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan is being shot extensively in Malta, Mumbai, and Thailand. It also stars Katrina Kaif and Dangal girl Fatima Sana Shaikh. The movie is being directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, who earlier directed Tashan and Dhoom 3. This will be the first time that Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan will be sharing space on the screen.

