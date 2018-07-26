Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan, who is known for his exceptional acting skills, is also a very successful producer. After producing blockbuster films like Taare Zameen Par, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Peepli Live, Dhobi Ghat, Delhi Belly, among others, Aamir will now be co-producing the Gulshan Kumar biopic along with T-Series. According to latest media reports, the Gulshan Kumar biopic will be titled Moghul. Gulshan Kumar was one of the most renowned and respected names in the Indian music industry.

He was the creator of the popular music brand T-Series and his life journey has been an inspiration to many.

Gulshan Kumar, who was a son of a fruit seller, became the godfather of devotional music in India after his family took over a cassette store which then changed his life forever. His music is considered legendary and he is known as the music legend of India.

However, Gulshan Kumar had a tragic death as he was shot dead in 1997 by underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s gang when he was outside a temple. They shot him because he refused to pay protection money to them. According to initial reports, Bollywood Khiladi Akshay Kumar was the first choice for the Gulshan Kumar biopic but he eventually stepped out of the film.

Makers of the Gulshan Kumar biopic on Thursday revealed that the film will finally release in 2019 somewhere near Christmas. The filming of the biopic will begin in January next year. The much-awaited Gulshan Kumar biopic will be helmed by Subhash Kapoor who shot to fame after directing Jolly LLB 2.

Late singer Gulshan Kumar was the founder of the prestigious T-Series music label and had also produced many Bollywood films.

