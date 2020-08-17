Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's recent meeting with Turkey's first lady Emine Erdogan has not gone down well with Twitterati. Emine Erdogan recently shared a couple of photos from their meeting on social media, which are now going viral for all the wrong reasons.

Aamir Khan unexpectedly climbed his way up the trending charts on Monday morning. It wasn’t because of a film announcement or the release of any upcoming film. Rather, he was in the news for meeting Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan on Indian Independence Day at the presidential residence in Istanbul.

Emine Erdogan recently shared a series of photos on her social media, wherein she revealed that she had the great pleasure of meeting Aamir Khan in Istanbul and referred to him as a world-renowned Indian actor, filmmaker and director. Erodogan expressed that she was happy to learn that Aamir decided to wrap up the shooting of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha in different part of Turkey and she is looking forward to it.

As per local media, the two personalities discussed various projects, including Aamir’s Paani foundation. The actor also reportedly shared his experience of staying in Turkey with his wife Kiran for a brief time.

I had the great pleasure of meeting @aamir_khan, the world-renowned Indian actor, filmmaker, and director, in Istanbul. I was happy to learn that Aamir decided to wrap up the shooting of his latest movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in different parts of Turkey. I look forward to it!

While the duo surely had a pleasant meeting, it did not go down well with the Twitterati who slammed Aamir for meeting Turkish first lady despite their anti-India stance. A twitter user commented that Aamir Khan avoided meeting India’s friend Benjamin Netanyahu but he went ahead to meet Turkish first lady, who is openly backing Pakistan on state sponsored terrorism and cornering India on Kashmir. He added that it is time for Aamir to feel unsafe in India again. Another called him and the Khans of Bollywood bigots, who earn money from India and stand with anti-India forces.

#AamirKhan who avoided meeting Benjamin Netanyahu, an Indian friend, meets Turkish First Lady, Emine Erdogan at a time when #Turkey is openly backing Pakistan on state sponsored terrorism and cornering India on Kashmir. Time for Aamir to feel unsafe in India again pic.twitter.com/WmAV3gFHnY — SMS Bharat (@bharat_sms) August 17, 2020

Salman, Shahrukh and#AamirKhan are all bigots.

Earn money from India & stand with anti-India Forces 👏👏

We've to make sure they don't earn from us anymore

#Bollywoodmafia #BoycottBollywoodMovies pic.twitter.com/fAKJENH5q9 — Tw!tter_fly 🦋 (@Nidhi_Sh008) August 17, 2020

Well, this controversy doesn’t seem to die down any time soon.

