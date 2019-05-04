Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha is in headlines for all the right reasons. From its plot, to Aamir Khan's transformation, the movie garnered everyone's attention for every single reason. Now finally, the release date of the movie is out. Taran Adarsh tweeted that the movie will release on Christmas of 2020. The movie is directed by Advait Chandan and written by Atul Kulkarni. Based on a remake of 1994 Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, the movie will not be released solely.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, is all set to release on Christmas, 2020. On May 4, 2019, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the same. Directed by Advait Chandan, written by Atul Kulkarni, the movie is based on a remake of 1994 Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. However, this Aamir Khan will not be lucky to get a sole release. This movie will face a tough competition at the box-office with Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 4. Hrithik Roshan and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan tweeted in January on the occasion of Hrithik Roshan’s birthday that the next franchise of Krrish will release during Christmas 2020.

It will be interesting to see whether Aamir Khan’s movie shine at the box-office or Hrithik Roshan’s superhero flick.

On the other hand, Aamir Khan is continuously preparing for his role in the Forrest Gump remake. In an earlier interview to a leading daily, the 54-year-old actor believes in order to get into the skin of the character he would lose 20 kg for young Laal Singh Chaddha.

Mark the date… Aamir Khan's new film #LaalSinghChaddha to release on #Christmas 2020… Stars Aamir in title role… Directed by Advait Chandan… Written by Atul Kulkarni… #Viacom18Movies — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 4, 2019

Today is perhaps the best day to make the release day of Krrish 4 official. Christmas 2020 it is. A gift for all of you on Hrithiks birthday. Happy birthday @iHrithik — Rakesh Roshan (@RakeshRoshan_N) January 10, 2018

This will be the second collaboration of Aamir Khan with Advait Chandan. Earlier both worked together for Secret superstar (2017).

On the professional front, Aamir Khan was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan(2018) along with Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh.

Thugs of Hindostan released on November 8, 2018. The movie was helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. Produced by Aditya Chopra the movie was made on the budget of Rs 240 crores. The movie made a fair business of Rs 335 crore at the box -office. Till December 31, 2018, Thugs of Hindostan grossed ₹320 crore ($49 million) at the worldwide box office.

