Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, is all set to release on Christmas, 2020. On May 4, 2019, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the same. Directed by Advait Chandan, written by Atul Kulkarni, the movie is based on a remake of 1994 Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. However, this Aamir Khan will not be lucky to get a sole release. This movie will face a tough competition at the box-office with Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 4. Hrithik Roshan and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan tweeted in January on the occasion of Hrithik Roshan’s birthday that the next franchise of Krrish will release during Christmas 2020.
It will be interesting to see whether Aamir Khan’s movie shine at the box-office or Hrithik Roshan’s superhero flick.
On the other hand, Aamir Khan is continuously preparing for his role in the Forrest Gump remake. In an earlier interview to a leading daily, the 54-year-old actor believes in order to get into the skin of the character he would lose 20 kg for young Laal Singh Chaddha.
This will be the second collaboration of Aamir Khan with Advait Chandan. Earlier both worked together for Secret superstar (2017).
On the professional front, Aamir Khan was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan(2018) along with Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh.
Thugs of Hindostan released on November 8, 2018. The movie was helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. Produced by Aditya Chopra the movie was made on the budget of Rs 240 crores. The movie made a fair business of Rs 335 crore at the box -office. Till December 31, 2018, Thugs of Hindostan grossed ₹320 crore ($49 million) at the worldwide box office.