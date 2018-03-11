Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar has achieved a rare feat by entering the league of top 5 Indian grossing films worldwide. Interestingly, the megastar is also the only Bollywood actor to have his 3 films in the list with Dangal ruling on No. 1 position with a lifetime collection of Rs 1908 crore. While Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan is catching up with Secret Superstar in China, the next film to release in the country is Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s film Secret Superstar might not have received a staggering response in its home country but the film has startled the International markets by registering its name in the top 5 highest Indian grossing films of all time. With a path breaking collection of Rs 874 crores, Aamir has also established himself as the top ranked foreign actor in China. Interestingly, Mr Perfectionist is also the only Indian superstar to have his 3 films in the prestigious list with Dangal ruling in No. 1 spot with a lifetime collection of Rs 1908 crore.

Film critic and Trade Analyst Komal Nahta opened about Aamir’s strong power-hold in the overseas market and said, “The fact that three of the top five Bollywood films worldwide are Aamir Khan’s films proves that Aamir’s stardom is not restricted by geographical boundaries but transcends them. He is the biggest Bollywood star of India but the last couple of years have also established beyond doubt that he is the biggest in China too.” On the other hand, Film critic Taran Adarsh appreciated the superstar’s choice of films and added he has opened the doors for releases in China for Indian film industry.

“Aamir’s choice of films, the way he markets them always is very different from the norm and they stand out. There is a strong element of entertainment, at the same time they are high on content. He not only entertains but also enlightens the audience. Today the world market is ready to listen to and watch good content films. Aamir has opened doors for release in China for the entire Indian film industry. Aamir’s, especially last 2 films which are Dangal and Secret Superstar have hit the ball out of the park, in terms of collections. Aamir not only makes his films with a lot of passion, but also releases them with the same amount of passion which gets reflected at the box office,” he said.

After the phenomenal success of Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar, the next Bollywood film to hit the Chinese borders in Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium, that will hit the screens on April 4th. Film producer Bhushan Kumar said in a statement, “There’s a unique twist in this tale. ‘Hindi Medium’ is content-driven and even though Irrfan is an internationally recognised talent, the Chinese distribution body opted for our teaser concept which shows the feet of a man, one representing poverty and the other representing material wealth.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App