Film and trade expert Taran Adarsh took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the latest figures of the film and wrote, ‘’ #SecretSuperstar continues its PHENOMENAL RUN in China… Crosses ₹ 500 cr in 2 weeks… Question is, will it cross $ 100 mn? [Week 2] Mon $ 3.43 mn Tue $ 3.33 mn Wed $ 3.23 mn Thu $ 2.82 mn Total: $ 79.42 million [₹ 509 cr].’’ The film has been written and directed by Advait Chandan and has been produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. The film tells the coming-of-age story of a teenage girl who aspires to be a singer and deals with themes including feminism and domestic violence.

Secret Superstar opened to positive reviews back in October. The film features Aamir in an extended cameo and has already made Rs 193 crore worldwide. It recently received nine nominations at the Filmfare Awards. Aamir Khan’s previous films PK and Dangal also performed extremely well at the China Box Office.