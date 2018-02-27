Bollywood megastar Salman Khan's superhit film Bajrangi Bhaijaan is all set to release in China on March 2nd, 2018. Film critic Taran Adarsh revealed on his Twitter handle that the film will be screened in 8000+ screens in China. Before the release of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Aamir Khan starrer Secret Superstar recorded a path-breaking box office success due to his huge fan following in the country.

After the massive success of Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar in China, the next film to release in China is Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Film critic Taran Adarsh shared the details about the film premiere that took place in Beijing yesterday on his Twitter handle and tweeted, “#BajrangiBhaijaan premiered in Beijing [China] yesterday… Director Kabir Khan and child actor Harshali Malhotra attended the screening… Organised by Eros Intl and Chinese company E Stars Films… Film opens on 2 March in China across 8000+ screens.”

#BajrangiBhaijaan premiered in Beijing [China] yesterday… Director Kabir Khan and child actor Harshali Malhotra attended the screening… Organised by Eros Intl and Chinese company E Stars Films… Film opens on 2 March in China across 8000+ screens. pic.twitter.com/zAK9t2xabX — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 27, 2018

Starring Salman Khan and Harshali Malhotra in the lead role with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Kareena Kapoor Khan in supporting roles, the film narrated the story of Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi as Bajrangi Bhaijaan, a pure hearted devotee of Lord Hanuman who tries to get Munni back to her home in Pakistan. The state run Xinhua news agency quoted Salman as saying, “The story shows that love between people can transcend ethnicity, religion and nationality.” “Drawing lessons from Hollywood films and innovation, the Indian film industry has been focusing on disclosing social realities,” Ding Yaping, researcher with the Chinese National Academy of Arts told the state daily.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan’s secret superstar has minted more than a humongous total of $ 117.66 mn [₹ 759.92 cr] in China. Mr Perfectionist Aamir has a huge fan following in China due to which all his previous films like Dangal and PK have performed exceptionally well in China. Meng Jiarong, a business school student in Hangzhou, near Shanghai had earlier told a leading Chinese daily, “My friends and I had rarely watched any Indian movies until Uncle Aamir’s performance caught our eyes. In the past, even if we came across Indian movies on television, we would quickly switch the channel as we could not connect with the Bollywood dancing. But now, perhaps because we love Uncle Aamir so much, we find ourselves enjoying the dancing, too. It is really not that bad.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App