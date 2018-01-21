Megastar Aamir Khan, who is called Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood, has given us major blockbusters like Dangal, PK, and many more. His films are not only loved in India but also in China. His previous film Dangal performed extremely well at the China Box Office and now his recent film Secret Superstar which features Dangal fame Zaira Wasim has broken all records in China. The film has minted Rs 100 crore in just two days of its release.

Megastar Aamir Khan has given us blockbusters like PK, Ghajini and Dangal which did a phenomenal business at the Box Office. His last film Dangal did not only shatter all Box Office records in India but also had a blockbuster opening in China. After Dangal and PK, his recent film Secret Superstar has opened at number one spot at China’s Box Office. It has already entered the Rs 100 crore club in just two days of its release in China. Secret Superstar opened to positive reviews back in October. The film features Aamir in an extended cameo and has already made Rs 193 crore worldwide. It recently received nine nominations at the Filmfare Awards.

Film and trade expert Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the latest figures of the film. “#SecretSuperstar continues its dominance with an EXTRAORDINARY Day 2 [Sat] in China… Hits ₹ 100 cr mark… Crosses India *lifetime biz* in 2 days flat… Expect an equally POWER-PACKED Day 3 [Sun]…Fri $ 6.86 mn Sat $ 10.45 mn Total : $ 17.31 million [₹ 110.52 cr],” tweeted Taran Adarsh. He further wrote, “#SecretSuperstar enjoys INCREDIBLE audience rating on Chinese movie ticket and fan rating sites, which explains the IMPRESSIVE footfalls at multiplexes there… Surprisingly, the audience rating is higher than #Dangal, which grossed approx $ 200 mn in China.”

Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar not only managed to collect more money in just two days of its release in China than it ever could in India, it has also overpowered the collection of Aamir’s previous film, Dangal. While the sports biopic had achieved phenomenal success in the country, seems like Secret Superstar will set new records and shatter the previous records.