Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who is also called Mr Perfectionist, not only has a massive fan base in India but also in China. There is something about his films which the Chinese love. His recent film Secret Superstar, which stars Dangal fame Zaira Wasim has managed to mint Rs 200 crore in China in just four days of its release.

Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim starrer Secret Superstar, which was released in China On January 19 has now collected a whopping amount of Rs 200 crore in just four days. The film Secret Superstar has opened at number one spot at China’s Box Office. Film and Trade expert Taran Adarsh took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the latest figures of the film and wrote, “#SecretSuperstar has a SPLENDID Mon in China… Crosses ₹ 200 cr in 4 days… The trending is SUPERB…Fri $ 6.89 mn, Sat $ 10.54 mn, Sun $ 9.87 mn, Mon $ 4.97 mn, Total : $ 32.27 million [₹ 205.99 cr].”

Secret Superstar opened to positive reviews back in October. The film features Aamir in an extended cameo and has already made Rs 193 crore worldwide. It recently received nine nominations at the Filmfare Awards. Superstar Aamir Khan’s last film Dangal did not only shatter all Box Office records in India but also had a blockbuster opening in China. Dangal did a lifetime business of Rs 1459 crore in China, taking its worldwide total to over Rs 2000 crore. The unprecedented haul also ensured Dangal a place in the top 5 highest grossing non-English language films of all time list.

Secret Superstar has been written and directed by Advait Chandan and has been produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. The film tells the coming-of-age story of a teenage girl who aspires to be a singer and deals with themes including feminism and domestic violence.