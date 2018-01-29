Megastar Aamir Khan has a huge fan following in China and the figures of his latest release in China—Secret Superstar are a proof of his exceptional fan base in China. Secret Superstar featuring Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim has managed to earn Rs 420.57 crore in China in just two weeks of its release.

Aamir Khan-Zaira Wasim starrer Secret Superstar has been shattering the Box Office records in China as the musical drama has earned a whopping Rs 420.57 crore in just two weeks of its release. With this, the film has also broken the record of Aamir Khan’s previous sports-drama titled Dangal’s Box Office collection in China. Aamir Khan, who is also known as Mr Perfectionist has a huge fan following in China due to which all his previous films like Dangal and PK have performed exceptionally well in China. The film has been dubbed in Chinese and had a massive opening of Rs 43 crore on the first day of its release in China.

Film and trade expert Taran Adarsh took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the latest figures of the film and wrote,“#SecretSuperstar is UNSTOPPABLE in China… Expected to cross ₹ 500 cr in next few days… [Week 2] Fri $ 4.86 mn, Sat $ 7.58 mn, Sun $ 6.99 mn, Total: $ 66.19 million [₹ 420.57 cr].” With the movie performing so well in China, it is being expected that Secret Superstar will soon cross the Rs 500 crore mark in China and will become Aamir Khan’s highest grosser in China.

Secret Superstar opened to positive reviews back in October. The film features Aamir in an extended cameo and has already made Rs 193 crore worldwide. It recently received nine nominations at the Filmfare Awards. The film stars Dangal fame Zaira Wasim and Aamir Khan. Secret Superstar has been written and directed by Advait Chandan and has been produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. The film tells the coming-of-age story of a teenage girl who aspires to be a singer and deals with themes including feminism and domestic violence.