Aamir Khan starrer Secret Superstar, has opened to blockbuster numbers in China. The star’s previous two films, Dangal and PK, had also performed exceptionally well in the country. The film which also stars Dangal fame Zaira Wasim has collected Rs 43.45 crore on first day.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who is also known as Mr Perfectionist, is a multi-talented actor. The megastar has given us blockbusters like Pk, Ghajini and Dangal which did a phenomenal business at the Box Office. His last film Dangal did not only shatter all Box Office records in India but also had a blockbuster opening in China. After Dangal and PK, his recent film Secret Superstar has opened at number one spot at China’s Box Office. Secret Superstar opened to positive reviews back in October. The film features Aamir in an extended cameo and has already made Rs 193 crore worldwide. It recently received nine nominations at the Filmfare Awards.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Secret Superstar’s opening day numbers exceeded those of Dangal. The film, starring Zaira Wasim in the central role, made Rs 43 crore on Friday. “Aamir Khan scores yet again in China… #SecretSuperstar debuts at No 1 spot at China BO… Collects a WHOPPING $ 6.79 million (₹ 43.35 cr) on Fri… Opening day numbers are HIGHER than #Dangal there… SENSATIONAL!” Adarsh wrote on Twitter. The film stars Dangal fame Zaira Wasim and Aamir Khan.

“The tremendous goodwill that #Dangal – and prior to that #PK – created in China has benefited #SecretSuperstar… Although Aamir has an extended special appearance in #SecretSuperstar, Aamir’s star pull is at the peak in China… Expect magical numbers yet again!” he continued. Dangal did a lifetime business of Rs 1459 crore in China, taking its worldwide total to over Rs 2000 crore. The unprecedented haul also ensured Dangal a place in the top 5 highest grossing non-English language films of all time list.