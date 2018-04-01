Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim starrer Secret Superstar, which has previously broken many Box Office records in China, has now been released in Hong Kong. Secret Superstar released in Hong Kong on March 31 and in the first selected paid previews, it has started off on an impressive note. The movie has raked in HK$ 458K, which is fantastic considering the selected screens it was showcased in.

Film and trade expert Taran Adarsh on Sunday took to micro-blogging site Twitter announce the news and wrote, “After a GLORIOUS RUN in China, #SecretSuperstar is scheduled for release in Hong Kong. Currently, *previews* are being held there and the numbers from *select screenings* are SUPERB. Fri HK$ 239,195. Sat HK$ 219,683. Total: HK$ 458,878 [Rs 38.09 lakhs]. @Rentrak.” Secret Superstar released in Hong Kong on March 31 and in the first selected paid previews, it has started off on an impressive note. The movie has raked in HK$ 458K, which is fantastic considering the selected screens it was showcased in.

Secret Superstar has been written and directed by Advait Chandan and has been produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. The film tells the coming-of-age story of a teenage girl who aspires to be a singer and deals with themes including feminism and domestic violence. Superstar Aamir Khan’s last film Dangal did not only shatter all Box Office records in India but also had a blockbuster opening in China. Dangal did a lifetime business of Rs 1459 crore in China, taking its worldwide total to over Rs 2000 crore.

