Late Sridevi's daughter, Khushi Kapoor, and Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan, star in Loveyapa, which is set to release in theatres on February 7. The film is directed by Advait Chandan.

Actor Junaid Khan, who is set to debut in the film industry with his upcoming rom-com Loveyapa, humorously shared an annoying habit of his co-star Khushi Kapoor during the making of the film.

In an interaction with ANI, Aamir Khan’s son Junaid recalled Khushi Kapoor’s habit of reaching the sets before the scheduled time during the making of ‘Loveyapa’.

“I have one complaint from Khushi Ji. Like I am a professional actor too. I used to come on time but she always reaches half an hour before the assigned time. It’s very annoying. If there is a call time of 6:00 AM, she reaches sets at 5:30 AM. She always arrives early while I always come on time.” said Junaid Khan.

In response, Khushi shared her reason for reaching the sets early.

“I get tense even if I am only five seconds late. My hair stylist and make-up team always message me to not come before them. It’s a habit which I developed from my childhood. I always come early. Sometimes, the generators start after I reach the sets.”

Late Sridevi's daughter, Khushi Kapoor, and Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan, star in Loveyapa, which is set to release in theatres on February 7. The film is directed by Advait Chandan. Aamir Khan, who is actively promoting his son's film, interacted with ANI and lauded the performance of the Loveyapa lead cast after watching a rough cut of the movie.

He compared Khushi’s performance to that of her late mother, Sridevi.

“I have watched the rough cut. I liked this film. It is very entertaining. The way our lives have turned out these days due to cellphones, and the interesting things that happen in our life due to this have been shown here. All the actors have done a good job. When I watched the film and saw Khushi (Kapoor), I felt that I was watching Sridevi. Her energy was there, I could see. I am a huge fan of Sridevi,” Khan said.

In response, Khushi said that she has still a lot to learn and she is nowhere near her mother.

“It’s very sweet but I don’t feel like it. This is my journey and I have a still lot to learn. I think it’s very sweet of him but I can’t even touch her in terms of skills.” said Khushi while talking to ANI.

Khushi made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, which was released on Netflix last year. The film also marked the debut of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya.

(With Inputs From ANI)