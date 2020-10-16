Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan’s eldest son Junaid Khan seems all set for his upcoming Bollywood debut in the Hindi remake of Ishq. Junaid is an alumnus of Los Angeles’ American Academy of Dramatic Arts.

Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan’s eldest son Junaid Khan seems all set for his upcoming Bollywood debut in a Hindi remake. Junaid is an alumnus of Los Angeles’ American Academy of Dramatic Arts and has made his theatre debut Quasar Thakore Padamsee’s adaptation of German dramatist Bertolt Brecht’s play, Mother Courage and Her Children. Junaid has been active in the theatre scene for the last three years.

Junaid is now making news and rumoured to reportedly debut in the Hindi remake of Malayalam film Ishq. The Malayalam language romantic thriller is directed by Anuraj Manohar, starring Shane Nigam and Ann Sheetal. Neeraj Pandey of Neerja fame will reportedly produce the remake.

If sources are to be believed, Junaid will be making his entry in Bollywood with this Hindi remake. The film plot revolves around the life of a man from Kochi, named Sachi and his girlfriend, Vasudha. To his acting credits, Junaid has been in plays like A Farming Story, A Few Good Men, Medea and Bone of Contention in the past.

Also Read: Veteran Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu tests Covid positive

Also Read: Happy birthday Hema Malini: Take a look at her 5 exceptional characters

According to sources, the scripting of the Hindi remake is complete and the makers are presently finalizing the cast. Aamir Khan’s fans cannot seem to wait to watch Junior Khan on screen soon.