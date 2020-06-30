Actor Aamir Khan on Tuesday confirmed that some of his staff members tested positive for Covid-19. The rest of his family tested negative, while the test results of his mother are pending.

The ‘3 Idiots’ star put out the statement on Instagram and said, “This is to inform you that some of my staff have tested positive. They were immediately quarantined, and BMC officials were very prompt and efficient in taking them to a medical facility.”

Thanking the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for their precautionary steps, he added, “I would like to thank the BMC for taking such good care of them, and for fumigating and sterilizing the entire society.”

Informing about the health of his family members, the ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ actor added, “The rest of us have all been tested and found negative,” and informed that, “Right now I am taking my mother to get her tested. She is the last person in the loop. Please pray that she is negative.”

Thanking the BMC, and hospital authorities for their swift prompt, he added, “I would, once again, like to thank the BMC for the prompt, professional and caring manner in which they helped us. And a big thank you to Kokilaben Hospital and the doctors, nurses and staff there. They were very caring and professional with the testing process.”

Aamir also urged his fans to be safe amid the coronavirus outbreak.

