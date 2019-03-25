One of the most incredible actors of Bollywood, Aamir Khan is once again hogging the news headlines for his undying dedication and hard work. This time too, he has left everyone speechless as he transforms himself into an old man with a fat belly. About a few days back, Aamir Khan took to his official Twitter account to post a video of him in which he can be seen greying his hair and getting a surprising makeover.

Aamir Khan is one of the most dedicated actors of Bollywood who has given some superb performances in his career. The actor is often called Mr perfectionist as he gives his best efforts in making his character look real. From his role in Dangal to Ghajini, fans got a reflection of his hard work and dedication. The actor can blend himself into any character very well.

There were many assumptions by the fans who thought the video belonged to one of the look tests of his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha. But, sadly, it is not! The actor has again posted the full video and it is a nothing but an ad commercial of a mobile application.

With that cute pot-belly and white-grey moustache, Aamir Khan looks absolutely adorable. The video will surely make you smile as Aamir Khan’s grandfather looks is too cute to handle.

Take a look at the video!

Hey guys,check out my new series of ads.@PhonePe_ pic.twitter.com/VgOKoPuVZg — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) March 25, 2019

On the work front, Aamir Khan will soon be back with a bang as he is busy prepping for his upcoming movie Lal Singh Chaddha. On the special occasion of his birthday, this March 14, he made an official announcement and told fans that the film is an Indian version of Forest Gump, the movie that featured Tom Hanks.

According to some of the rumours surfacing on the internet, the film is being scheduled to release in Diwali 2020. Aamir Khan is known to always take one film and give his entire concentration in it, which eventually makes it a super hit. This time, he is prioritising Lal Singh Chaddha. The film is said to go on floors till the end of this year 2019.

