Aamna Sharif, who was seen in one of the most popular Star Plus serial 'Kahin Naa Kahin Toh Hoga' has made a mark with her performance in Television. The hot and sexy actress had featured in many commercial advertisements and had starred in a few films. Check out some of the hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Aamna Sharif.

Aamna Sharif, the beautiful girl that many households have followed in the Star Plus popular serial ‘Kahin Na Kahin to Hoga’ has been out of sight for a while. However, Aamna who is known for her grace and beauty is one of the sexiest actors’ in the Television. The diva had captivated millions with her sexy and hot avatar and with her performance onscreen.

Amna Sharif was most popular for her character Kashish Grewal from her TV show ‘Somewhere Haga’. Amna Sharif is known to be active on social media who shares her hot bold and sexy photos. Born on July 16, 1982 in Mumbai, the beautiful actress started her career with modelling and had worked with many cosmetic and fashion brands.

The actress completed her studies from Mumbai and was in the relationship with producer Amit Kapoor for a long time. She later got married to Amit in the year 2013 and has a son named Aryan Kapoor.

On the work front had featured in video songs such as in Kumar Sanu’s “Dil Ki Alam” and “Aashiqui Music” video, in Phalguni Pathak’s “Kisin Kya Kadne Jaadu”. Amna had also starred in Abhijeet’s “Chalenge Lagya Hai Haiyya”, and “Daher Mehndi’s ” “Aeh Le 100 Rupiya” and “Shank Ki Nachana Kamal” in the year 2002. Check out some of the hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Aamna Sharif:

Priceless ❤❤❤ A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on Jan 27, 2017 at 8:53am PST

All set for some Adrenaline Rush !!! A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on Jan 3, 2017 at 12:23am PST

A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on Jan 1, 2018 at 7:47am PST

A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on Jan 6, 2018 at 12:23am PST

A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on Oct 20, 2017 at 2:53pm PDT

