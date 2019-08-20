Here are all the similarities you need to know about the Bhojpuri sensations Amrapali Dubey, Kajal Raghwani and their love for TikTok videos

Amrapali Dubey and Kajal Raghwani are the sexiest Bhojpuri actress of the Industry and has been part of many movies and these two superstars gave back to back blockbusters for the Bhojpuri films. These two are seen in several hit item numbers and their sexy songs can easily woo your mind.

Amrapali Dubey and Kajal Raghwani love Instagramming, Kajal is nowadays packed up with the shoot of her upcoming movie and Aamprapali Dubey’s Nirahua Rikshawala 2 film was out on YouTube a few days ago, so she was sharing her happiness about it that her film reached 150 million views in just a few days on Instagram. Aamrapali Dubey and Kajal Raghwani are socially active and keep posting video of their TikTok on Instagram, these Bhojpuri divas loves making TikTok videos and have a separate space in their heart for it. Amrapali Dubey have 719k followers on Instagram and Kajal Raghwani have 521k followers on Instagram.

Amrapali Dubey recently did the movie Lallu Ki Laila which is yet to be released opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav the superhero of Bhojpuri Cinema and popularly known for his song Lagave Lu Jab Lipstick. After this movie, she will be seen in the upcoming film Bidai 2 opposite Prince Singh Rajpoot and is busy with the shoot of this movie.

Kajal Raghwani is recently busy with her shoot she even posted some of her pictures on Instagram from her shoot, she is filming for her upcoming movie Teri Meharbaniyan opposite Khesari Lal Yadav and after this she will be seen in the Bhojpuri film Hera Pheri with Khesari Lal Yadav, they both share lovely on-screen chemistry in her Bhojpuri Films.

