Aamrapali Dubey, Khesari Lal Yadav sexy Bhojpuri video: Viral Bhojpuri item numbers such as Marad Abhi Bacha Ba starring Amrapali Dubey and Khesari Lal Yadav is soon going to cross 100 million view son Youtube! Take a look at the compilation of 3 top sexy video songs of Kajal Raghwani, Akshara Singh and Amrapali Dubey inside.

Aamrapali Dubey, Khesari Lal Yadav sexy Bhojpuri video: Amrapali Dubey and Khesari Lal Yadav are one of the most popular actors of the Bhojpuri industry from their actions to their singing the couple is known for it! Amrapali Dubey who started her acting career in 2014 with Nirahua Hindustani sequels is a social media sensation with more than 548k followers on the photo-sharing platform Instagram, whereas Khesari Lal Yadav started his career with playback singing and later on started featuring in movies.

Amrapali Dubey and Khesari Lal Yadav have featured in many songs together and one such song which won the hearts of millions of fans was Marad Abhi Bacha Ba. The song has been crooned by Khesari Lal Yadav himself and Priyanka Singh, the lyrics have been penned by Pawan Pandey and music has been given by Madhukar Anand. The song in a span of just a few months has crossed 96 million views on YouTube and will soon be a part of 100 million club!

Take a look at some of the viral song compilation of Kajal Raghwnai, Amrapali Dubey and Akshara Singh here:

Hear- Marab Hamar Baccha Ba

Another viral song of the duo is Chokh Lage Saman Dada Bhala Ke Nokh from the movie Doodh Ka Karz which also featured Dinesh Lal Yadav in the lead role. the song has been crooned by Khesari Lal Yadav and had been bankrolled under the music label Wave ltd. The song Chokh Laage Samaan has crossed 500k views on YouTube and is still riding high!

Watch the full HD song here:

On the work front, Aamrapali Dubey will be next seen in Patna Junction, Nirahua Chalal London, Nirahua chalal Sasural 3, Border, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya, Bidai 2, and many other such movies whereas on the other hand Khesari Lal Yadav has two movies lined up opposite Kajal Raghwani- Teri Mehearbaniyan and Herapheri.

