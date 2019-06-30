Aamrapali Dubey photos: Bhojpuri queen Amrapali Dubey recently attended the launch of chan of mini theatres named Nirahua@Jadooz by Dinesh Lal Yadav. Dressed in baby pink wrap-around dress, Aamrapali is surely a sight to behold.

Aamrapali Dubey photos: Bhojpuri diva Aamrapali Dubey best known for her item songs and her sexy performance is currently riding high on the success of her latest film Jai Veeru. The diva, who was recently spotted attending the launch of Chan of Mini theatres called Nirahua Jadooz by Dinesh Lal Yadav.

For the mega event, Amrapali Dubey who is the rumored girlfriend of Dinesh Lal Yadav opted for a pink halter neck gown and oh boy! she looked hot as ever as she posed for the cameras. She complemented her attire with silky wavy hair, diamond hoop earrings, and white heels.

Taking to her Instagram handle she wrote- In this pretty pretty dress at the launch of Chain of Mini theatres- Nirahua @ Jadooz. Goodluck Dinesh Ji and your whole team.

See photo here:

Amrapali Dubey began his career in 2014 with Nirahua Hindustani opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. Some of her other movies with other megastars and Dinesh Lal Yadav are- Nirahua franchise, Patna Se Pakistan, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai, Kashi, Satya, Nirahua Satal Rahe, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, and many more.

On the work front, Aamrapali Dubey who was last seen shaking her leg in the song Bhatar Ko Bhi Bhul Jaogefrom the film Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya will start shooting for her upcoming movie with Pawan Singh in Sher Singh soon.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App