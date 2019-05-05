Aamrapali Dubey hot photos: On the work front, Aamrapali Dubey will be next seen in Bidai 2 opposite Prince Singh Rajput. The diva has worked in many movies opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav, and many others.

Aamrapali Dubey hot photos: One of the hottest actors of the Bhojpuri industry Aamrapali Dubey needs no introduction be it her hot photoshoots or her sexy item songs Aamrapali Dubey never fails to amaze her fans with her back to back songs and photos. Taking to her official Instagram handle Aamrapali Dubey recently shared a photo of her dressed in a yellow suit. In the closeup picture, Aamrapali Dubey has complemented her look with kohled eyes, nude lipstick, pink bindi and her ever so gorgeous smile.

The post has already crossed 50k likes and the comments section is jampacked with compliments for her ethereal beauty and style. She has captioned her post as When you are at a family function and your brother randomly clicks a photograph of you. The avid social media user Aamrapali Dubey in a span of just a short time has become a social media sensation with more than 600k followers on Instagram. The diva started her acting career back in 2014 with Nirahua Hindustani opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav.

Some of the movies of Aamrapali Dubey which have made her the internet sensation she is are- Baghi Bhaile Sajna Hamaar, Nirahua Rikshawala 2, Raja Babu, Doodh Ka Karz, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 2, Ram Lakhan, Mokama 0 Kilometer, Beta, Satya, Aashiq Aawara, Nirahua Satal Rahe, Kashi Amarnath, Border, Dulhan Ganga Paar ke, and many more movies.

Take a look at her photo here:

Watch her full song here:

