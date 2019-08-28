Aamrapali Dubey, Monalisa, Rani Chatterjee, Poonam Dubey are the top Bhojpuri actresses and have their own separate fan base because of their gifted acting skill and killer looks which makes skip a beat of their fans, here are the top photos and information of our favorite Bhojpuri actresses all together here.

Aamrapali Dubey, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, Rani Chatterjee, Poonam Dubey— the top Bhojpuri actresses are blessed with alluring looks and sexy figures. Their item numbers make fans skip a beat of their hearts. These actresses have done more than 100 pictures in Bhojpuri cinema and they have a million number of followers on social media and other platforms. All of them have several things in common like they started their career with TV serials and after that, they later made their place in the Bhojpuri movie industry and made a name in the showbiz.

Aamrapali Dubey, Monalisa, Rani Chatterjee, Poonam Dubey are in the list of most searched actresses and have done sizzling item numbers which crossed records on YouTube. They have done foot-tapping item numbers which makes us go drool over it. They are amazing actors, phenomenal dancers, fitness freaks and not to forget, social media sensations and whatever they share on Instagram, goes viral on the Internet and their photos break social media in no time. We get you interesting details about these top 5 actresses from the Bhojpuri movie industry along with their sexy and hot photos as well as their sultry and steamy item numbers which will set your screens on fire!

Aamrapali Dubey: Top 5 photos and item numbers

Aamrapali Dubey, the Bhojpuri sensation has set fire in the industry with her sexy item numbers and hot photos which go viral on the internet. Amrapali the hot actress started her career with TV serial and was seen on the show Rehna Hai Tere Palko Ki Chaon Mein and has also appeared in Saat Phere and Mayka on Zee TV. In 2015, she made her debut in Bhojpuri cinema in Nirahua Hindustani which became a huge hit and gained a number of fans for her, she did this film opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav and after this film, she did back to back films for Bhojpuri industry and most of them were with Dinesh Lal Yadav, it became the most liked on-screen Bhojpuri couple.

Bhojpuri queen Aamrapali Dubey is a trendsetter on Instagram. She is very much active on social media. Tik-Tok is her one true love, she keeps posting her hot videos of Tik-Tok on Instagram. Recently she posted about her first film Nirahua Hindustani, the film crossed more than 100 million views on YouTube, the actress shared her happiness with her fans and wrote that it was her first film, first love and thanked her fans for making it possible for her film to cross 100 million views on

YouTube.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas: Top 5 photos and item numbers

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, the bombshell of Bhojpuri industry has done more than 125 Bhojpuri pictures and a number of item songs which made her fans hooked over it. Her songs were so intriguing that it crossed over millions of views on YouTube. This sexy sensation of Bhojpuri cinema and TV industry started her career with low budget films of Odia and did films for Tamil, Kannada and Telugu cinemas and created showbiz. In 2016 she was a contestant of Reality show BigBoss 10 and married to the love of her life Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the sets of BigBoss 10. Now she will be seen in the other Indian Reality show Nach Baliye 9 with her husband this year.

Monalisa is currently doing a show on StarPlus ‘Nazar’ and is being starred as a villain in it and there is no second thought about it that this villain is a superhot villain and is nailing her role in it. Monalisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot are now the contestants of Nach Baliye 9. She recently posted a photo of her with her husband on Instagram from the sets of Nach Baliye 9 and two of them were looking adorable together in the Bhojpuri attire.

Rani Chatterjee: Top 5 photos and item numbers

Rani Chatterjee, the fitness freak of Bhojpuri cinema started her career with Sasura Bada Paise Wala in 2014 and won several awards for her hit Bhojpuri film Naagin which was a super hit film. She did more than 50 films for the Bhojpuri industry. Her hot item songs gained popularity on YouTube. She was a contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi this year and was in Bulgaria for the show. Daring Rani Chatterjee is popular on Instagram and keeps posting her hot photos and videos on it.

Rani Chatterjee is very much active on Tik-Tok and calls it as her one true love. She is a gym freak and keeps posting her workout videos and photos on Instagram. Her movies had hit the number of a million views on YouTube. She will soon be seen in the Bhojpuri film Chutki Thakurain, the shoot of the film has already begun and the trailer will be out in a few days. She gave back to back hits for Bhojpuri industry and was recently eliminated from the Indian reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Poonam Dubey: Top 5 photos and item numbers

Poonam Dubey, the hot actress of Bhojpuri cinema has more than 310k followers on Instagram. The bombshell Poonam started her Bhojpuri film career in 2014 with a debut in Bhojpuri movie Jo Jeeta Vahi Sikandar opposite Khesari Lal Yadav. This film became a huge hit and after this Poonam did back to back films for Bhojpuri industry and all of them became a super hit. Apart from movies, she did a number of sizzling item numbers and YouTube was flooded with millions of views for her hit item numbers.

Poonam did more than 25 pictures for Bhojpuri industry and all of them became a huge hit. She also had a title of Miss Allahabad in 2009. Poonam is a fit actress and is crazy for the gym and her strict diet, which helps her to remain fit. She will soon be seen in the Bhojpuri film Mai Tera Aashiq, the trailer of the film was released on August 24 and have gained a million views on YouTube just in four days. She will be seen opposite Ankush Raja and the film is going to be a super hit.

