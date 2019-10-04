The leading ladies of Bhojpuri cinema are taking social media by storm with their glamorous photos this week. Be it Aamrapali Dubey, Rani Chatterjee, Sambhavna Seth, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas to Nidhi Jha, these divas are leaving no stone unturned to entice their fans.

Not just acting chops, the divas who dominate the Bhojpuri cinema are also high on glamour, hotness meter, and star value. Be it on the big screen or the small screen, the leading ladies never fail to make an impression. One aspect of their glitzy life is, of course, Instagram, where social media popularity and wide fanbase reigns supreme. Speaking about this week’s top-ranked Instagram celebrity posts in the Bhojpuri cine-world, one female actress who always manages to top the charts time and again is Monalisa aka Antara Biswas.

No less than a social media influencer, Monalisa knows how to keep her fans engaged to her profile. She never misses a day to share her sultry and sensuous photos that grab attention and go viral on Bhojpuri film circuits for all the right reasons. In one of the photos shared by the diva this week, she was seen donning a sexy red and black saree.

Aamrapali Dubey shared a glamorous photo from a stage show. In the photo, she can be seen setting the stage ablaze in a fringe silver top paired with a sequined skirt. As gorgeous she is looking, fans have also flooded the post with appreciative comments. Meanwhile, Kajal Raghwani shared a beautiful selfie flaunting her million-dollar smile.

On the other hand, Rani Chatterjee, Sambhavna Seth and Nidhi Jha shared photos from their respective stage shows or upcoming songs. The videos feature the divas making the fans go crazy with their energetic and sultry dance moves.

Workwise, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas currently plays a key role in Star Plus’s show Nazar. Aamrapali Dubey will be seen in the upcoming film Nirahua the leader alongside Dinesh Lal Yadav. Rani Chatterjee, who is a part of the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, will also be seen in the film Sakhi Ke Biyah. Kajal Raghwani will be seen in upcoming Bhojpuri films like Teri Meharbaniyan and Herapheri and Nidhi Jha will be seen in Dilwar alongside Arvind Akela Kallu.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App