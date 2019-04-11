Aamrapali Dubey, Kajal Raghwani sexy photos: Bhojpuri divas Amrapali Dubey and Antara Biswas aka Monalisa have once again taken social media by storm in black gowns. The picture has crossed millions of likes and the count seems unstoppable! Take a look at the pictures here:

Aamrapali Dubey, Monalisa sexy photos: Bhojpuri actors Monalisa and Aamrapali Dubey who have made a mark in the industry with their sexy photos and amazing dancing skills have once again set the internet on fire with their latest photos. Dressed in all black gowns, Antara Biswas aka Monalisa looks hot as ever as she poses for the camera, she has complemented her look with choker, black drop earrings, kohl eyes, and red glossy lipstick. Whereas on the other hand Aamrapali Dubey who is dressed in aback plunging neckline gown, has completed her look with kohled eyes, nude lipstick, and wavy hair.

Monalisa started her acting career with Jayate in 1997 and didn’t get breakthrough until 1998 and 2000s. The diva who has been in the industry from the past twenty-two years has featured in more than seventy multilingual movies such as- Oriya, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bhojpuri and many other languages. Whereas Amrapali Dubey who has been in the acting industry from past five years has surely made a mark in the industry, she started her career with Nirahua Hindustani in 2014 and since then she has become a social media sensation with more than 600k followers.

Take a look at their photos here:

On the work front, Monalisa is currently prepping up for her show Nazar where she plays the role of Daayan. On the other hand, Amrapali Dubey will be next seen in Patna Junction, Nirahua Hindustani series, and many other such movies.

Some of the movies of Monalisa and Aamrapali Dubey are- Bobby: Love and Lust, Half Fry Hyderabadi, ade Mein Balma Pyara Lage, Kanoon Hamra Mutthi Mein, Chhamia Bhelwali, Lagal Sanheiya Ke Dor , Chedi Ganga Kinarewala, and many other movies.

