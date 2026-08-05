Aamrapali Dubey Tells Nirahua She Wants To Adopt A Daughter Before Marriage; His Reaction Wins Hearts

Bhojpuri star actor Aamrapali Duney recently went candid with her long time friend and co-star Nirahua aka Dinesh Lal Yadav on the reality show Bhojpuri Bawal. Talking about her long time desire, Amrapali expressed how she wants to adopt a daughter even though she might not be ready for marriage yet.

She clearly stated that she wants to adopt a daughter and that takes priority even for her marriage.

Why Does Aamrapali Dubey Want To Adopt A Child Before Marriage?

Going candid with her co-star, Aamrapali stated that her desire to raise a child is not something which she has developed as an impulse but rather it is something she has nurtured since childhood. She explained that taking care of children in her family made her realize that she had the natural maternal warmth. Describing her desire, she went on to add that everything else in life can be negotiated but her desire to raise a child is not as it is second to none in her life.

She also clarified that she has very little interest in arranged marriages and would want to embrace motherhood prior to that as she can get married down the line sometime later.

“My first priority is a child. Marriage can happen later. Everything else in my life is negotiable, but this isn’t.” — Aamrapali Dubey

How Did Nirahua React To Aamrapali’s Big Decision?

Nirahua replied with a combination of sound advice and complete encouragement. He told her, as a good friend and a senior colleague, of the great responsibility of being a single parent while at the same time trying to excel in the very demanding profession of acting. He emphasized the difficulties of coordinating her shooting schedule in order to spend enough time with the baby.

Aamrapali was concerned about her hesitation to break the news to her family members owing to the social pressure regarding marriage. In this situation, Nirahua quickly came to her rescue. He said that he can talk to her family members on her behalf and convince them that happiness was the only thing which mattered to her.

How Is Aamrapali Planning Her Career For Motherhood?

In view of the practical observations made by Nirahua, Aamrapali revealed that she has begun preparing herself mentally for this change. She explained that she is ready to reduce her working engagements and pick up projects wisely after the arrival of the baby in order to provide him/her good education and raise her right.

This touching dialogue between the co-stars has touched hearts of many fans, who have appreciated the mentoring of Nirahua and the progressive stance of Aamrapali towards motherhood.



ALSO READ: Preity Zinta Returns To Bollywood After 8 Years With Batwara 1947, Opens Up On Motherhood, Family And Her Comeback: ‘Didn’t Miss…’