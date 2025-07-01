Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
Live TV
TRENDING |
kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
Home > Entertainment > Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Trailer: Vikrant Massey, Shanaya Kapoor Bring Back Bollywood’s Romantic Era, Fans Say It Lacks Soul

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Trailer: Vikrant Massey, Shanaya Kapoor Bring Back Bollywood’s Romantic Era, Fans Say It Lacks Soul

Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor’s Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan trailer is out, promising a heartfelt romantic musical. Set to release on July 11, 2025, the film blends love, heartbreak, and destiny, with soulful music by Vishal Mishra, marking Shanaya’s Bollywood debut.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan
Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 1, 2025 22:18:51 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

The trailer of Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor’s love story ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’ was launched in Mumbai on July 1, 2025. 

Breathing life into the romantic musical are the dynamic actor Vikrant Massey and debutant Shanaya Kapoor, who weave a tale of emotions, and showcase the warmth of first chance encounters, the innocence of falling in love, facing betrayal and heartbreak, but overall, coming back to each other as part of destiny’s plan!

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Trailer Released

The trailer offers glimpses into the film’s engaging plot that not only showcases the sweet side of love, but also balances the bitter side of it. Vikrant surprises everyone by stepping into a whole new romantic territory by essaying a challenging role, and Shanaya looks equally confident despite the film being her Bollywood debut.

She balances each frame and each emotion earnestly, such that she seems like an experienced actress. 

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Trailer: What is the Internet saying?

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan brings back Bollywood’s romantic era

In addition to their performances, the film’s impact and appeal are enhanced manifold by its soulful musical score, lent by Vishal Mishra. For quite some time, audiences have been eagerly waiting to witness magic on the big screen, with stories that bring back the long-lost experience of watching warm and innocent love tales. Going by the heartwarming and mesmerizing trailer of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, it totally seems like this film is geared up to bring back the lost charm of Bollywood’s romantic era. 

Apart from the film’s cast and crew, the trailer launch event also witnessed the presence of Umesh Bansal, and Shanaya Kapoor’s parents, Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is directed by Santosh Singh and written and created by Mansi Bagla. The film is all set to be a perfect monsoon watch in cinemas on 11th July 2025.

Tags: aankhon ki gustaakhiyanshanaya kapoorvikrant massey
Advertisement

More News

India vs England, 2nd Test: Why Both Teams Are Wearing Black Armbands Today, Not For Ahmedabad Plane Crash
Are Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria Dating? Quiet Getaway Fuels Rumours of New Romance
Monsoon Health Guide: How To Stay Healthy During Rainy Season
Congress’ OBC Advisory Council To Hold 1st Meeting On July 15 In Bengaluru
From Deepika Padukone To Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner: These Global Icons Are Defining Modern Style with Sport Luxe Wave
India vs England, 2nd Test: Shubman Gill Reveals Why Washington Sundar Was Chosen Over Kuldeep Yadav
Who Is Anil Menon? NASA Astronaut Set For First Space Mission To ISS In 2026
Sikkim: Congress Spokesperson’s ‘Neighbouring Country’ Remark Triggers Backlash
‘Heads Of State’ Fans Call It A Perfect Watch For The Weekend
Spirited Arguments, Not Spirits!’: Aman Lekhi Rebukes Lawyer’s Virtual Hearing Beer Act, Gujarat HC Initiates Contempt

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?