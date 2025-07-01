Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Trailer: Vikrant Massey, Shanaya Kapoor Bring Back Bollywood’s Romantic Era, Fans Say It Lacks Soul

The trailer of Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor’s love story ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’ was launched in Mumbai on July 1, 2025.

Breathing life into the romantic musical are the dynamic actor Vikrant Massey and debutant Shanaya Kapoor, who weave a tale of emotions, and showcase the warmth of first chance encounters, the innocence of falling in love, facing betrayal and heartbreak, but overall, coming back to each other as part of destiny’s plan!

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Trailer Released

The trailer offers glimpses into the film’s engaging plot that not only showcases the sweet side of love, but also balances the bitter side of it. Vikrant surprises everyone by stepping into a whole new romantic territory by essaying a challenging role, and Shanaya looks equally confident despite the film being her Bollywood debut.

She balances each frame and each emotion earnestly, such that she seems like an experienced actress.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Trailer: What is the Internet saying?

There were fair expectations from the trailer of #AankhonKiGustaakhiyan, but it falls short in delivering the emotional depth essential for a romantic film. The narrative in the trailer is disjointed and lacks soul, film should open in the range of ₹80 Lakh – 1.5 crore nett.… pic.twitter.com/neIyUJyzpD — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) July 1, 2025

The trailer of AANKHON KI GUSTAAKHIYAN looks good but gives away too much of the plot. @VikrantMassey is always a treat to watch on screen but I am keen to see how debutant @shanayakapoor performs. She looks fairly confident in the trailer which is a good sign. Also the music by… https://t.co/LCQ0sXFwzO — Nikhil Ram (@Nikhil_Rams) July 1, 2025

Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor’s ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’ trailer promises heartfelt romance! — Advait Choudhury (@AdvaitChoudhury) July 1, 2025

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan brings back Bollywood’s romantic era

In addition to their performances, the film’s impact and appeal are enhanced manifold by its soulful musical score, lent by Vishal Mishra. For quite some time, audiences have been eagerly waiting to witness magic on the big screen, with stories that bring back the long-lost experience of watching warm and innocent love tales. Going by the heartwarming and mesmerizing trailer of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, it totally seems like this film is geared up to bring back the lost charm of Bollywood’s romantic era.

Apart from the film’s cast and crew, the trailer launch event also witnessed the presence of Umesh Bansal, and Shanaya Kapoor’s parents, Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is directed by Santosh Singh and written and created by Mansi Bagla. The film is all set to be a perfect monsoon watch in cinemas on 11th July 2025.