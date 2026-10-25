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Home > Entertainment News > ‘Aapka Har Word, Har Touch…’: Girlfriend Kaashvi Questions ScoutOP Over Love Gill On Bigg Boss 20

‘Aapka Har Word, Har Touch…’: Girlfriend Kaashvi Questions ScoutOP Over Love Gill On Bigg Boss 20

Kaashvi Hiranandani confronts her boyfriend ScoutOP over his closeness with Love Gill in a Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar promo, questioning his “soft corner” and saying the situation has left her uncomfortable.

ScoutOP and Kaashvi Hiranandani (Image: X)
ScoutOP and Kaashvi Hiranandani (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-10-25 11:13 IST

The ongoing discussion around ScoutOP and Love Gill’s closeness inside the Bigg Boss 20 house has taken a personal turn, with Scout’s girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani, confronting him in a Weekend Ka Vaar promo.

Kaashvi appears on the show to question Scout about his interactions with Love, which have drawn attention both inside the house and among viewers. The promo shows her expressing displeasure over the situation and challenging Scout’s explanation of his equation with the fellow contestant. “Scout, aapka har word, har touch par zoom in kiya jaata hai,” Kaashvi tells him, pointing out that his actions are being closely scrutinised because he is on a reality show.

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Kaashvi Questions ScoutOP Over His ‘Soft Corner’ For Love Gill



The confrontation becomes more direct when Kaashvi questions Scout about comparing her with Love. She asks him how he could compare the two, making it clear that she is unhappy with the way the situation has unfolded. She also challenges his apparent “soft corner” for Love, asking him to explain what feelings or confusion he is referring to. The exchange places Scout’s relationship outside the house at the centre of the conversation, as Kaashvi seeks clarity about his behaviour on the show.

Scout attempts to defend himself during the conversation. He questions the suggestion that he has a soft corner or feelings for Love and maintains that their equation is connected to the care she provides him, describing their bond in a sibling-like context. However, Kaashvi does not appear convinced by the explanation in the promo. She questions whether Scout is simply enjoying being taken care of by Love, pushing the discussion beyond the way their friendship has been described inside the house.

‘It Makes Me Feel Disgusted’: Kaashvi Expresses Her Displeasure

Kaashvi also speaks about the impact the situation has had on her personally. In the promo, she says, “It makes me feel disgusted,” and adds that her family feels embarrassed by what they have been seeing. Her remarks make the confrontation more than a discussion about Scout and Love’s friendship. They highlight how his behaviour on a televised reality show is affecting his relationship outside the house, at least from Kaashvi’s perspective.

The promo also shows Scout appearing disappointed by the exchange. However, the preview does not establish what the conversation means for the couple’s relationship or whether it will lead to any decision between them.

Why Are ScoutOP And Love Gill’s Interactions Being Discussed?

ScoutOP and Love Gill have described their bond as sibling-like, but some of their interactions have prompted questions during the season. The issue was also raised by Weekend Ka Vaar host Rohit Shetty, who questioned their physical closeness and told them that certain moments did not create a favourable impression on screen. His comments brought renewed attention to their equation before Kaashvi’s appearance added another dimension to the discussion. Scout’s explanation and Love’s description of their bond remain important context, and their interactions should not, on their own, be treated as proof of a romantic relationship.

Kaashvi’s confrontation is now another major talking point surrounding the contestants. Whether the conversation changes Scout’s approach inside the house, affects his equation with Love or has consequences for his relationship with Kaashvi remains to be seen.

The full episode is needed to understand the exchange in context beyond the promotional clips.

ALSO READ: Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Rajinikanth’s Film Nears Rs 700 Crore Worldwide, Eyes 2.0’s Record

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‘Aapka Har Word, Har Touch…’: Girlfriend Kaashvi Questions ScoutOP Over Love Gill On Bigg Boss 20
Tags: bigg boss 20Kaashvi HiranandaniLove Gillreality TVScoutOPtelevision newsWeekend Ka Vaar

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‘Aapka Har Word, Har Touch…’: Girlfriend Kaashvi Questions ScoutOP Over Love Gill On Bigg Boss 20

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‘Aapka Har Word, Har Touch…’: Girlfriend Kaashvi Questions ScoutOP Over Love Gill On Bigg Boss 20

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‘Aapka Har Word, Har Touch…’: Girlfriend Kaashvi Questions ScoutOP Over Love Gill On Bigg Boss 20
‘Aapka Har Word, Har Touch…’: Girlfriend Kaashvi Questions ScoutOP Over Love Gill On Bigg Boss 20
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