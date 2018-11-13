Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's kid Aaradhya Bachchan's photographs from a school play are surfacing on the Internet. In the photos, Aaradhya Bachchan can be seen rehearsing a play along with Aamir Khan's son Azad. The two look absolutely adorable together as they rehearsed for the play.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan is one of the adorable celeb kids of the Bollywood. Be it her photos with parents or grandparents, her photos have always made her fans’ days. Now, the latest photographs of Aaradhaya are surfacing on the Internet where the cute little kid can be seen rehearsing for a school play based on Ram Sita. In the photos, along with Aaradhya Bachchan, Aamir Khan’s toddler, Azad can also be seen practising for their school play.

Dressed in their costumes, the kiddos look immensely lovable. These handful of photographs are ruling the social media. Aardhaya and Azad study at Dhirubhai Ambani International School. While Aaradhya can be seen playing Sita whereas Azad plays the role of Ram.

Aaradhya Bachchan was doing rehearsal with school friends for Dusshera Assembly #OutstandingperfomanceGuys #Children pic.twitter.com/5xU5k3eUlV — AbhishekAishwaryaLuv (@AbhiAsh_IndoFc) November 10, 2018

This is not the first time that Aaradhya Bachchan and Azad Rao are performing in a play. Earlier, the annual day videos of the same school went viral on the social media where the little kiddos can be seen performing a play.

Aaradhya's annual day performance was so cute! She's certainly got the moves haha! pic.twitter.com/qq4feoQj0P — Bewitching Bachchans (@TasnimaKTastic) January 7, 2017

On being asked about Aaradhya Bachchan’s future career choices, Abhishek Bachchan told to a leading daily that as far as Aishwarya and he would always be supportive in every decision. We would never weigh down on her, and would be proud on her every decision.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More