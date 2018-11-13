Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan is one of the adorable celeb kids of the Bollywood. Be it her photos with parents or grandparents, her photos have always made her fans’ days. Now, the latest photographs of Aaradhaya are surfacing on the Internet where the cute little kid can be seen rehearsing for a school play based on Ram Sita. In the photos, along with Aaradhya Bachchan, Aamir Khan’s toddler, Azad can also be seen practising for their school play.
Dressed in their costumes, the kiddos look immensely lovable. These handful of photographs are ruling the social media. Aardhaya and Azad study at Dhirubhai Ambani International School. While Aaradhya can be seen playing Sita whereas Azad plays the role of Ram.
This is not the first time that Aaradhya Bachchan and Azad Rao are performing in a play. Earlier, the annual day videos of the same school went viral on the social media where the little kiddos can be seen performing a play.
On being asked about Aaradhya Bachchan’s future career choices, Abhishek Bachchan told to a leading daily that as far as Aishwarya and he would always be supportive in every decision. We would never weigh down on her, and would be proud on her every decision.
