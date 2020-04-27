The longest-running comedy sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has always been successful in bringing smiles on it viewers face.The show is very popular for its amazing humor, fantastic character, and even the information it gives through its episodes. The show has always been fun to watch, it is a light-hearted show which can make anybody laugh. Though many at times this also has happened that the show has been in the headlines for some wrong reasons.Out of those reasons one was when Shyam Pathak aka Popatlal was allegedly ask to leave the show. It all happened 3 years back i.e in 2017 when Shyam got into a heated argument with the production team. It happened in that year that Jethalal had to go to London to perform for Live audience.

So to manage he things out, the shooting schedules for all the characters were set accordingly.However, when Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal reached London, the crowd came up with a request that they want to see him and Popatlal performance together and requested him to ca him to London.Without wasting any time Dilip called Shyam and asked whether he can come to London or not. Shyam agreed to be a art of Dilip’s evet and when they both performed there together the stage was on fire s they two were so good.

All the banter and fund which they created in the event was just mindblowing.The event was superbly hit. What went wrong then was, that when Shayam had to go to London he did not inform this to the team of TMKOC. As the schedules were set up just according to Jethalal’s absence. The team had to manage a lot of chaos as Popotlal was not present. The makers were fuming with anger after seeing Shyam’s unprofessional behavior. Things got nasty with his absence.

